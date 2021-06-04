Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain to have mental health support for athletes, staff at Tokyo

LONDON

Britain will have a team of mental health specialists at the Tokyo Olympics to offer support to their athletes and staff, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The report said there will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor for team members at the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 23.

"We already took mental health very seriously but we recognize such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life," The Times quoted the British Olympic Association as saying.

