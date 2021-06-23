Newsletter Signup Register / Login
IOC president Bach to arrive in Japan on July 9

TOKYO

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 9, three days earlier than initially planned, broadcaster JNN said on Wednesday.

He was originally planning to arrive in Japan on July 12. The report does not give an explanation for why he is arriving earlier than planned, but says that he will quarantine in his hotel until July 12.

Wednesday marks a month until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic.

