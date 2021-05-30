Negative COVID tests, vaccinations may be required for domestic Olympic fans

Japan is considering requiring domestic fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong.
With the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout.
Foreign spectators have already been banned and organizers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games and, if so, under what conditions.
In addition to other coronavirus measures like banning loud cheering and high-fives, the Yomiuri said the government was considering whether spectators should be required to show a negative test result taken within a week of attending an Olympic event.
The report provoked thousands of posts on social media criticizing the country's continued push to host the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.
The term "negative test certificate" was trending on Twitter in Japan, garnering over 26,000 tweets by Monday afternoon.
"If you can't eat, cheer, or do high-fives, what's the point in paying for a ticket and an expensive test?" asked a Twitter user, while others questioned the accuracy of such tests.
Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters on Monday he was unaware of any decision on the issue.
"In order to make the Games a success it's necessary to take into account the feelings of the people," Kato said, adding that organizers were preparing to ensure necessary infection prevention measures were in place to stage the event safely.
The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the report.
Japan extended on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to June 20. The country has seen a record number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition in recent days, even as the pace of new infections has slowed.
In a poll published by the Nikkei paper on Monday, over 60% of respondents were in favor of canceling or delaying the Games, a result in line with previous polls by other media outlets.
The Games have already been postponed once due to the pandemic but the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee have said the July 23-Aug 8 event will go ahead under strict COVID-safe rules.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Asiaman7
Negative COVID-19 test for Olympic fans: Not feasible. Too many spectators, not enough test sites.
AManInJapan
Why start doing this now, when you have been blissfully disregarding and discounting public opinion about this over the past several months?
Vinke
When only a few % have received the vaccine, and most of them elderly, I guess there won’t be any spectators then..
Zarathustra
So when showing symptoms we can pretend we want to go to the games in order to get tested?
kurisupisu
They’d better start booking their clinic appointments now.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
“May be”
In Japanese terms, not.
Jan
With a vaccine?! By when? After the games for the people below 65? And a test at the pharmacy cost 16500 yen per test per person. Or between 30000-40000 at a private clinic. Something is really wrong here....
marcelito
In order to make the Games a success it's necessary to take into account the feelings of the people," Kato said,
What a liar...feelings of the people?...every poll taken consistently shows vast majority of people don't want the games to happen this summer. Yet LDP the govt and LDP are pushing for it....so stop pretending for a second you care " feelings of the people ".
Robert Cikki
Few weeks until the Games start. They must be held at all costs. So one would think, they have already set up everything that is needed and basically we are ready to go. Nope, it's still "may" and "we are looking into it". Tight schedule? Like they couldn't prepare a year ago. Or heck, even a month or two before. They know what is the goal and they know the task. Completely incompetent people running this.