Japan to ask athletes from India, 5 other countries for more COVID-19 tests

Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from India and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday.
Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year's delay due to the pandemic.
The Japanese government aims to put the new rule, which will be applied to athletes from India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, into effect on July 1, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, without citing sources.
Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday a member of the Ugandan Olympic team who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival had the Delta variant, adding to concern the Games may trigger a new wave of infections.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Reckless
How about Uganda?
anon99999
How about the UK? The delta virus is 95% of all case there now!
Numan
UK deadly Uganda deadly
UK deadly is greater than Uganda deadly!
shogun36
Kind of ironic in that it’s so difficult for people in Japan to get one.
oh really? That’s the first time anyone ever thought of that happening!
Japanoob
How about all countries to you know maybe ... err on the side of caution. Just a thought!
sf2k
Delta is the most contagious variant and is everywhere. Letting that loose on an unvaccinated public like Japan is cruel and unusual punishment as Japan invites it in
Yubaru
Testing alone doesnt mean guano! Quarantine EVERYONE who is coming in for at least two weeks, preferably 3, with weekly testing.
Oh and dont let anyone from south Asia into Japan..... but wait, then they cant participate in the COVID Games.
Better to cancel them! If they cant participate, then no one should!
OzSamurai
Surely Japan could show the ultimate omotenashi by offering the athletes vaccines, perhaps offering the AstraZeneca vaccines since they're not exactly being used by the Japanese population anyway? They could offer them at Japanese embassies/consulates in the athletes' respective countries. Probably far fetched but would work in tandem with their current vaccine diplomacy with Taiwan and ASEAN nations.