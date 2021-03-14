Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Japan may limit size of foreign delegations at Olympics

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering limiting the number of people who will be allowed to accompany foreign ministers and leaders for the delayed Tokyo Olympics due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

Kyodo said the Japanese government will restrict the accompanying staff to 11 people per head of state, while cabinet-level delegations will be limited to five people, the report said.

The Tokyo Games, postponed last year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, were rescheduled for July 23 to Aug 8 this year.

Kyodo said VIP guests will be asked to undergo COVID-19 testing within 72 hours of travelling to Japan and will be re-tested on arrival.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog