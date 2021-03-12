Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa Photo: AP file
tokyo 2020 olympics

No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan, minister says

0 Comments
By Chris Gallagher
TOKYO

Japanese athletes at the Summer Olympics will not be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations offered by China since Japan has not approved the vaccines, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday.

The Chinese Olympic Committee offered vaccine doses for participants of this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

IOC President Thomas Bach's announcement during an online session took organizers of the Tokyo Games, such as Chief Executive Toshiro Muto, by surprise. Muto declined comment on the offer at a Thursday briefing after the session.

On Friday, Marukawa said there was no change in Tokyo organizers' plans for a safe Games, regardless of whether participants had been vaccinated.

"I think that will be a decision for countries where Chinese vaccines have been approved," Marukawa told a regular news conference when asked if athletes should receive the vaccinations offered by China.

"I am not aware if any Chinese companies have applied for approval of Chinese vaccines in our country," she said, indicating that Japanese athletes would not be eligible.

"We are taking comprehensive anti-infection measures including activity management and testing so that people can feel secure about participating in the Tokyo Games, even without a vaccination. There is no change that we are proceeding on the assumption of people not getting vaccinations."

The Tokyo Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept.5, after being postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog