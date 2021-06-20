Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A journalist looks at beds with frames made of recycled cardboard, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
tokyo 2020 olympics

Organizers show off athletes' village a month before Tokyo Olympics begin

2 Comments
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics opened the 44-hectare athletes' village to the media on Sunday, showing off rooms and a timber-laced shopping plaza where 18,000 athletes and officials will stay during the sporting extravaganza.

The once-delayed Games are due to start on July 23 amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world would contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Athletes will be shuttled in and out of the the village in Harumi and be tested for the coronavirus every day. Olympic rules ban singing and chanting during events and require athletes to wear masks at all times except when outdoors, sleeping or eating.

Screen-Shot-2021-06-.png
A bank at the Village Plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoo

The Village Plaza shopping area includes an automatic teller machine, dry cleaner, post office, florist, bank and courier counter.

"Where you can see bare light bulbs, we'll install lanterns to give the area a bit more of a traditional Japanese feel," said Yoshie Ogawa, a director at the Tokyo 2020 marketing bureau.

The wooden plaza, which draws on Japanese minimalist design aesthetics, follows the Tokyo 2020 theme of using timber in the construction of Olympics venues, including the National Stadium.

The 2.4 billion yen shopping area was made from 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 Japanese municipal governments. Each donated piece is marked with the name of the area that provided the wood. The athletes' rooms have two beds whose frames are made from recycled cardboard.

AP21171141803063.jpg
Journalists line up to enter the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

After the Olympics, it will be dismantled and the timber returned to the donating cities for re-use in local facilities.

The apartment complex abutting the shopping plaza was built on reclaimed land. It includes shops, a park and a school. The buildings will be converted into apartments after the Olympics.

The development of the housing project cost the Tokyo government 54 billion yen, including road work and infrastructure.

Organizers were originally planning to feed residents of the village in vast dining halls – the largest with a capacity to seat 4,500 people.

Athletes will dine on tables with transparent acrylic panels, while staff will wipe down surfaces after meals to curb the spread of the virus.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Horrible beds in horrible rooms in horrible buildings. A disgrace even without corona

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The IOC and JOC are set to make billions of dollars off of the athletes so the least they could do is provide more hospitable accommodations. This room looks like a really cheap motel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

WTF?! Could they have made accommodations more uncomfortable if they'd tried?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog