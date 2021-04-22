Potential Tokyo state of emergency does not affect Games: IOC

A potential state of emergency that could be imposed on Tokyo is unrelated to Olympic Games preparations and is part of the government's plan to curb infections during Japan's holiday week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.
Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and Osaka, local media reported, a move that would enable prefectural authorities to impose curbs to try to stop infections spreading.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is preparing to request an emergency period be declared from April 29 to May 9, encompassing Japan’s annual "Golden Week" holiday period, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
"We were informed there might be another state of emergency declared in Tokyo," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "We understand that this would be a proactive measure for the 'Golden Week' holiday with which the government is aiming to prevent the spread of infection.
"This measure would be in line with the very diligent approach we see taken by Japanese authorities," he said following an IOC Executive Board meeting and a report from the Tokyo Games organizers.
With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said the government wants to decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country.
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year in 2020 and the IOC has said there are no plans to cancel or postpone them again, with the Games now less than 100 days away.
"This (state of emergency) is absolutely in line with the overall policy of the government but it is not related to the Olympic Games," Bach said. "It is related to the Golden Week."
Japan has so far avoided the rapid spread of the pandemic which has plagued many Western countries, with total cases at about 540,000 and a death toll of just under 10,000.
The latest rise in infections has stoked alarm, however, coming just months before the start of the Olympics and amid a sluggish vaccination rollout.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
thepersoniamnow
Oh now I have Mr Bach telling me what its about??? Its about Golden Week is it now?
Obviously its about distractions and getting business done for him.
The SOE is and should be happening to save lives.
Ricky Sanchez
Potential Tokyo state of emergency does not affect Games: IOC
What very diligent approach is this man speaking of?
Cricky
Just goes to prove the Olympics are so disenfranchised from the public even in a pandemic situation they don’t need the public involved at all. Just their money.
Eyeblack
Sure, sure. No, of course it won't affect your precious Olympics, just everyone's lives and livelihoods.
Get off it, nobdy believes this Covid nonsense anymore.
Zoroto
Of course, not. How would anyone even think such a thing? It should not even require mentioning.
Zoroto
I've heard this man speak, can barely understand him, so I realize his first language is not English, but I really don't think he knows the meaning of the word "proactive."
cracaphat
Desperation or what saying that? If the big name countries say they're not going then it's all over anyway.
rainyday
This just has to stop. The situation is actually way worse now than it was last year when they postponed the games. Not only are there more infections, But also there are so many variants of this disease circulating in different parts of the world. Inviting tens of thousands of people from all the countries in the world to mingle together for two weeks, and let whatever variants that come with them mingle too, then go back to their countries seems like a great way to spread those variants way more.
jojobird
It’s all about Golden Week now. I had plans but my job “threatened” consequences if I cross prefectural borders.
obladi
Boy that sounds serious
gogogo
This guy is all about himself, Japan hasn't got this under control, the Olympics is going to be a test of who doesn't catch Covid wins, nothing more.
Jobim
Whenever I hear this guy speak it sounds like he has more control over Japan's covid response than the government does.
Why do they keep dancing to his tune? The IOC stand to lose billions in broadcasting rights, but Japan has lost almost all benefits the Olympics could have brought.
What else do they have to lose but face and fines? It's preposterous that a silly sports contest has a country's covid response in such a headlock.
Fuzzy
Heads in sand and no intention of pulling it out to look around.
Mocheake
They don't care if the entire population is infected - the games must be held.
jiji Xx
where's all the much-vaunted earth-friendly greenery on the stadium?
Michael Machida
But it should.
kwatt
Olympics would be held over the state of emergency. If restaurants, shops, sightseeing areas would be closed all over in town/city, who wants to go there?
Aly Rustom
Oh their heads are buried SOMEWHERE. But I can't say where or my comment will be deleted.
It would appear Bach is talking out of where the heads are buried. In the Bachside
Aly Rustom
from his Bachside, sorry
kyushubill
What a disconnect from reality.
I'll wager this time next month ... cancelled.
virusrex
Take out the economic profit made from the games and see how long the supposed purpose is enough to hold them. The priorities on this are not justified, control the spreading first, then say something about the games.
Kitchener Leslie
Criminals.
Yotomaya
A one-and-a-half-week state of emergency isn't going to do anything. If it did, why not let people stay at home from work rather than just ruin the only week off in the whole year most of us get? We already have to risk infection on cramped commuter trains.
This is just a way to appease the IOC without making any sacrifices other than public health and well-being.