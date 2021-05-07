Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spanish athletes to receive vaccine before heading to Tokyo

MADRID

All Spanish athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before traveling to Japan in July, the Ministry of Culture and Sport announced on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement it had worked alongside the Ministry of Health as well as the Ministry of Defense plus the National Olympic Committee and sports council to ensure everyone in the delegation would be protected from the virus.

The Minister of Culture and Sport, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, told reporters vaccinating competitors was "a decision made by the entire country, as our athletes represent us".

Health Minister Carolina Darias said vaccinating athletes had become possible due to the success of the national vaccine roll out, which she said was on course to immunize 70% of citizens by the end of August.

Spain has joined a number of major nations in announcing athletes will receive vaccines before the rescheduled July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games, including Australia, France and Canada.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

