tokyo 2020 olympics

Spanish athletes will all get COVID-19 vaccine, says minister

MADRID

All Spanish athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to the Games, the President of Spain's National Council for Sports Jose Manuel Franco said on Wednesday.

"There's absolute certainty that our sportsmen are going to be vaccinated in a timely manner and correctly, with all guarantees, and of course they will go to the games with all necessary sanitary guarantees," Franco said.

He said the authorities were looking to cause the least disruption possible in administering the vaccinations, which may mean they are carried out at athletes' homes rather than the Spanish Olympic Committee headquarters in Madrid.

