Hashimoto defends decision to allow spectators amid public frustration

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics President Seiko Hashimoto defended the organizers' decision to allow spectators into Olympic venues.
Japanese medical experts said last Friday that banning spectators was the least risky option but also included in their report recommendations on how to host the Games if spectators were admitted.
Organizers said on Monday up to 10,000 domestic spectators would be allowed into venues. Foreign visitors are banned.
"We decided that it would be better to do the best preparations we can for a Games with spectators," Hashimoto said at a media roundtable attended by Reuters on Tuesday, saying the decision was in line with the medical experts' recommendations.
"Of course, I understand that holding the event without spectators would lower the risk, but there is evidence that there have been no clusters at other events and tournaments," Hashimoto said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has still not ruled out holding the Games without spectators if Tokyo is put back under a state of emergency, from which it only emerged on June 21. The Games' opening ceremony is set for July 23.
Over the past year organizers have pushed ahead with preparations for the Games, postponed from 2020 because of the pandemic, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting thousands of delegations from across the globe could result in further outbreaks of COVID-19 infections.
Many Japanese remain skeptical about the possibility of holding even a scaled-down Games safely during a pandemic.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
oldman_13
Let them watch the olympics. Time for normalcy to come back.
Cricky
well that might be right or it might be wrong. There has been no evidence of tracking who and where got contaminated so she is right in a perverse way. Don’t test and you can claim there is no evidence.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Cant help but feel sorry for her, she’s a puppet.
commanteer
There's the problem. Normal people aren't allowed any normalcy at all. Normal business are not allowed to operate normally, and many will go bankrupt - with many lives destroyed. Yet the with the Olympics that nobody wanted, they want them to be as normal as possible? The complete disdain these greedy politicians have for the public is appalling.
TokyoJoe
5 minutes ago half the people on here we're celebrating the appointment of this known abuser (inappropriate sexual advances to a junior staff member) just because she happened to be female. When will you learn.
GBR48
The point of having a crowd in the stadium is presumably for the atmosphere. But if they cannot shout or cheer the best you'll get is polite applause. That's going to make for a weird 100m final.
I suppose someone could roll out a phone app that emits cheering when you tap on the screen. You can increase the volume as the runners close in on the finishing line. Alternatively, record yourself cheering in the Covid-safety of your own home and play it at appropriate moments.
zichi
The Euro final will be held at Wembley Stadium with 60,000 fans.
hmmm1
JOC is useless.
Cricky
She is wearing a mask, sitting by herself talking to reporters who are presumably a distance away (so the microphone) defending the decision to cram tens of thousands of people together? That’s odd.
Monty
The Euro final will be held at Wembley Stadium with 60,000 fans.
Yes, and not only the Euro final.
Look at America.
Many sports events Boxing, UFC...with full packed arenas.
No social distance, nobody wears mask...
Tom Doley
Well, we always knew image is king in a certain country.