Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka leg of torch relay has been canceled

3 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The organizing committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been canceled.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

My God, who is in charge here? Literally Dentsu?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It’s been officially decided that the lit torch will be thrown into the Dotonbori tssssssssss

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka leg of torch relay has been canceled"

Oh the joy I have now! [ Sarcasm }

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog