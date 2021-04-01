Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Thursday it was not true they and Osaka officials had decided to cancel the torch relay in the city this month amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The organizing committee city will work closely with Osaka to make a decision as soon as possible and announce it swiftly, it said in an emailed comment to Reuters.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier said the Osaka relay had been canceled.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
3 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
My God, who is in charge here? Literally Dentsu?
Simian Lane
It’s been officially decided that the lit torch will be thrown into the Dotonbori tssssssssss
Michael Machida
"Tokyo 2020 says not true that Osaka leg of torch relay has been canceled"
Oh the joy I have now! [ Sarcasm }