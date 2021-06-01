Transgender weightlifter Hubbard's presence in Tokyo unfair: rival

Belgian weightlifter Anna Vanbellinghen said allowing transgender New Zealand athlete Laurel Hubbard to compete in the women's event at the Tokyo Olympics is unfair and that the situation is "like a bad joke".
Hubbard, who competed in men's competitions before transitioning in 2013, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after weightlifting's governing body modified qualifying requirements for Tokyo.
The 43-year-old still has to satisfy the New Zealand Olympic Committee of her fitness and performance standards before selection but the prospect of her participation has already raised questions.
Vanbellinghen, who competes in the same +87kg division as Hubbard, said she fully supported the transgender community but the principle of inclusion should not be "at the expense of others".
"Anyone that has trained weightlifting at a high level knows this to be true in their bones: this particular situation is unfair to the sport and to the athletes," she told Olympics news website insidethegames.
Hubbard has been eligible to compete at the Olympics since 2015 when the IOC issued guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.
Many scientists have criticized these guidelines, saying they do little to mitigate the biological advantages of those who have gone through puberty as males, including bone and muscle density.
"I understand that for sports authorities nothing is as simple as following your common sense and that there are a lot of impracticalities when studying such a rare phenomenon, but for athletes, the whole thing feels like a bad joke," Vanbellinghen added.
"Life-changing opportunities are missed for some athletes -- medals and Olympic qualifications -- and we are powerless."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Burning Bush
Every year, several hundred high school boys in the US easily beat the Woman's World 200 meter record.
The bone structure and pelvis shape are different giving boys and undeniable advantage.
Boys vs. girls is not fair.
Darius
This transgender thing is just ridiculous. Should not be allowed anywhere.
Strangerland
I agree. Trying to compare a human who was born with male musculature and bone structure, and grew up with that, as being an equal competitor to women is only half-way to saying that men should be able to compete as women. There is a reason we separate sport by gender - if we didn't, there would be no women's sport, as there are very few sports where women can compete on any kind of level playing field to men. Now suddenly, we should ignore these physiological differences when the person transitions?
cracaphat
Born a bloke,so should compete with them.