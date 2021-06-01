Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

World champions U.S. fail to qualify for 3 x 3 men's basketball

NEW YORK

The U.S. men's 3 x 3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the 2019 world champions lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament on Sunday.

While the U.S. women sealed a spot at the Games with a 21-13 win over Spain in the semi-finals, the U.S. men lost 21-16 to the Dutch, who qualified along with Poland and Latvia.

The July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games will mark the first time 3x3 basketball will be staged at an Olympics, with eight countries qualifying for the men's event.

