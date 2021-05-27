Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

One COVID-19 case found during Olympic test event period: Hashimoto

TOKYO

Tokyo 2020 president said on Wednesday that one positive case for coronavirus was found during Olympic test events late April, but there was no further outbreak.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a board meeting that one of the coaches flying into Japan to participate in an Olympic test event had tested positive for the coronavirus at an airport, and transferred into quarantine.

But Hashimoto reiterated that the organizers would ensure safety measures to hold the sporting event in July.

