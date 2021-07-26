Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees

Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century? There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan.
A vibrant, open democracy with deep pockets, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects, its technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure. All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent.
Some in Japan aren't buying it.
“No country should hold an Olympics during a pandemic to start with. And if you absolutely must, then a more authoritarian and high-tech China or Singapore would probably be able to control COVID better,” said Koichi Nakano, a politics professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.
The bureaucratic, technological, logistical and political contortions required to execute this unprecedented feat — a massively complicated, deeply scrutinized spectacle during a time of global turmoil, death and suffering — have already put an unwelcome spotlight on the country.
Most of all, it has highlighted some embarrassing things: that much of Japan doesn't want the Games, that the nation's vaccine rollout was late and is only now expanding, and that many suspect the Games are being forced on the country because the International Olympic Committee needs the billions in media revenue.
The worry here isn't that Tokyo's organizers can't get to the finish line without a major disaster. That seems possible, and would allow organizers to claim victory, of a kind.
The fear is that once the athletes and officials leave town, the nation that unwillingly sacrificed much for the cause of global sporting unity might be left the poorer for it, and not just in the tens of billions of dollars it has spent on the Games.
The Japanese public may see an already bad coronavirus situation become even worse; Olympics visitors here have already carried fast-spreading variants of the virus into a nation that is only approaching 25% fully vaccinated.
The Tokyo Olympics are, in one sense, a way for visitors to test for themselves some of the common perceptions about Japan that have contributed to this image of the country as the right place to play host. The results, early on in these Games, are somewhat of a mixed bag.
On the plus side, consider the airport arrivals for the thousands of Olympics participants. They showcased Japan’s ability to harness intensely organized workflow skills and bring them to bear on a specific task — in this case, protection against COVID-19 that might be brought in by a swarm of outsiders.
From the moment visitors stepped from their aircraft at Narita International Airport, they were corralled — gently, cheerfully, but in no uncertain terms firmly — into lines, then guided across the deserted airport like second-graders heading to recess. Barriers, some with friendly signs attached, ensured they got documents checked, forehead temperatures measured, hands sanitized and saliva extracted.
Symmetrical layouts of chairs, each meticulously numbered, greeted travelers awaiting their COVID-19 test results and Olympic credentials were validated while they waited. The next steps — immigration, customs — were equally efficient, managing to be both crisp and restrictive, but also completely amiable. You emerged from the airport a bit dizzy from all the guidance and herding, but with ego largely unbruised.
But there have also been conspicuous failures.
After the opening ceremony ended, for instance, hundreds of people in the stadium were crammed into a corral-like pen, forced to wait cheek by jowl for hours with only a flimsy barricade separating them from curious Japanese onlookers, while dozens of empty buses idled in a line stretching for blocks, barely moving.
Japan does have some obvious advantages over other democracies when it comes to hosting these Games, such as its economic might. As the world's third-largest economy, after the United States and China, it was able to spend the billions needed to orchestrate these protean games, with their mounting costs and changing demands.
Another advantage could be Japan's well-deserved reputation for impeccable customer service. Few places in the world take as much pride in catering to visitors' needs. It's an open question, however, whether that real inclination toward hospitality will be tested by the extreme pressure.
A geopolitical imperative may be another big motivator. Japanese archrival China hosts next year's Winter Games, and many nationalists here maintain that an Olympic failure is not an option amid the struggle with Beijing for influence in Asia. Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister, may also be hoping that a face-saving Games, which he can then declare successful, will help him retain power in fall elections.
And the potential holes in the argument that Japan is the perfect host nation for a pandemic Games?
Start, maybe, with leadership. It has never been clear who is in charge. Is it the city of Tokyo? The national government? The IOC? The Japanese Olympic Committee?
“This Olympics has been an all-Japan national project, but, as is often pointed out, nobody has a clear idea about who is the main organizer,” said Akio Yamaguchi, a crisis communications consultant at Tokyo-based AccessEast. “Uncertainty is the biggest risk.”
Japan has also faced a problem particular to democracies: a fierce, sometimes messy public debate about whether it was a good idea to hold the Games.
“After the postponement, we have never had a clear answer on how to host the Olympics. The focus was whether we can do it or not, instead of discussing why and how to do it,” said Yuji Ishizaka, a sports sociologist at Nara Women’s University.
“Japan is crucially bad at developing a ‘plan B.’ Japanese organizations are nearly incapable of drafting scenarios where something unexpected happens,” Ishizaka said. “There was very little planning that simulated the circumstances in 2021.”
Another possibly shaky foundation of outside confidence in Japan is its reputation as a technologically adept wonder of efficiency.
Arriving athletes and reporters “will probably realize that Japan is not as high-tech or as efficient as it has been often believed,” Nakano said. “More may then realize that it is the utter lack of accountability of the colluded political, business and media elites that ‘enabled’ Japan to hold the Olympics in spite of very negative public opinion — and quite possibly with considerable human sacrifice.”
The Tokyo Games are a Rorschach test of sorts, laying out for examination the many different ideas about Japan as Olympic host. For now, they raise more questions than they answer.
Will virus cases and deaths spike? Will political fortunes be reversed? Will an international reputation for high-tech efficiency be exposed as not quite right?
Japan has taken a big risk, gambling that it can pull off these unprecedented Games. Whatever the politicians and nationalists say about their success in coming days, a true answer about whether Japan really was the right place to host will have to wait until after the Olympic flame is snuffed out and the visitors leave. Only then, with some distance, will clarity arrive.
snowymountainhell
Two years earlier, “No Problem”. This Olympics, we won’t know until ‘They’ tell us they did.
ShinkansenCaboose
You have to have lived here a long time to realize how the world can be fulled by so called efficiency...not
Asiaman7
None of these premises are true. All polls indicated that most Japanese supported holding or postponing the Games. Japan has been vaccinating over a million a day since June 9; the rollout is not only now expanding. And Japan sought to hold the Games after they could not be held in 2020; the Games were not force on the country by the IOC, as clarified by Suga in the July 20 Wall Street Journal article. Might not be what people want to hear, but …
JeffLee
The gestures and cosmetic appearances mask a profound yet preventable tragedy, the result of incompetence, arrogance and lack of political will.
Pointing to apparent efficiency is forest for the trees: one pundit noted that after all the well-organized, rigorous airport checks, he and the others were jammed into a small crowded bus. To cite one of a multitude of examples.
divinda
Well, I guess we'll see what China does 6 months from now at the Winter Games. It'll be interesting to see the difference.
zichi
The games should not have been held during a pandemic and when so few of the citizens have been double vaccinated. We won't know the consequences until after the games have ended. But athletes who are testing positive are finishing out on their events.
Thomas Goodtime
This is the sort of writing that winds up people in other countries and depicts Japanese as arrogant.
Where is this vibrant open democracy you speak of?
GdTokyo
GdTokyo
virusrex
Maybe yes, but only on a negative sense, only its very irresponsible government could have pushed the games against the recommendation of experts and the wishes of the population, all while being surrounded by endless scandals of sexism, discrimination, corruption, etc. It has required the complicity of most of the media and the conformism (and money) from most of the population.
GdTokyo
Nobody else in the Western world would be foolish enough to try.
zichi
Some athletes are suffering from the Tokyo heat.
Asiaman7
i provided my sources. Where are yours?
Monty
the recommendation of experts
Sure,
Same experts who said in the beginning of the pandemic, masks are not necessary.
Same experts who told us that the Olympics are at a lower risk, than the japanese peoples vaccations.
Same experts who told to Jill Biden, that there is no risk for her to go to the Olympics.
Same experts who took a photo with Suga during the opening preparation for the Olympics.
To be continued....
GdTokyo
Oh, ..... Well that settles everything. The 2nd least credible person on the issue claims that the Games were not foisted upon us by an unelected quasi-state during a global pandemic, likely at the "suggestion" of the least credible person on the issue.
GdTokyo
I don't do free internet research. Its called Google. Give it a try. And scientific poll after poll says the Japanese public is overwhelmingly against holding the games as is virtually every public health scientist.
Michael O’ Dereiter
As much as I'm ambivalent towards China, I actually hope they make a roaring success of them. It will be a valuable lesson to the Japanese politicians who managed to project supreme arrogance and indifference to the will of their constituents, while simultaneously capitulating to the IOC like a whipped dog.
louisferdinandc
“Olympics visitors here have already carried fast-spreading variants of the virus into a nation that is only approaching 25% fully vaccinated.”
Written like this it looks like the variants were not already here, and that is simply not true at all!
This is not journalism, it’s just feeding the irrational fear if the foreigners.
Asiaman7
So … no source. That’s what I expected.
Zoroto
Japan?
zichi
Only about 29 million are fully vaccinated or 23.3% of the population. Tokyo is under an SOE. In Tokyo, Covid cases are increasing.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
Data collected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows that as of 23 July, a total of 100 Covid cases had been recorded since 1 July linked to the Olympics.
buchailldana
Guess we will have to wait until after the games to see the full effect and if any variants are created.
But it has been slightly uplifting to see the events going ahead ( and I was very cynical).
Asiaman7
Virtually ever poll gave the public three choices: hold, postpone, cancel. Hold + Postpone always exceeded Cancel. But Postpone + Cancel always exceeded Hold. However, Postpone doesn’t imply that Japanese don’t want the Games. It implies that they want the Games next year instead of this year.
louisferdinandc
@zichi “Data collected by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows that as of 23 July, a total of 100 Covid cases had been recorded since 1 July linked to the Olympics”.
Exactly, out of over 30,000 systematically tested on arrival and then every day, and isolated when positive or even sent back. That’s less than 4 cases per day, versus 3,000-5,000 per day in the country (despite wildly undertesting and thus certainly having thousands of positives going around happily). So writing that Olympics are bringing variants and contributing the spread is ridiculous.
vanityofvanities
Olympics became too big to cancel. Make it smaller.
Asiaman7
The claim was that the nation's vaccine rollout is only now expanding. These numbers don’t address that.
Kentarogaijin
It is not only Japan, any country in the world would have played these games in the middle of the pandemic, the cost of canceling them would be an immense global shame, that will not happen and things will continue and the games will end without a problem, you will see, Instead of complaining about everything, enjoy the game and leave behind the feeling of anti-olympic pettiness.
GO JAPAN !!!...
Nowhere, real democracy only existed in Athens, what there are currently are republics of representative government, democracy is a farse, it does not exist ...
virusrex
Yes, because, contrary to people that just like to blindly follow religious-like figures and never change their attitudes no matter how much evidence they are wrong is presented, science changes their conclusion according to new information in order to progress, advance.
It must be hard to understand for people that are used to just believe and never progress, but science is about the opposite, that is what makes it so reliable, instead of keeping a wrong approach for false pride it accepts valid evidence to better their conclusions. Anti-scientific people on the other hand just want to pretend scientists have access to time machines and should have gotten information from the future, no matter how irrational this is.
Of course, because using a lot of resources to protect one single person makes it terribly easy to reduce the risk to the same practical level of not traveling, for this person.
Reducing the risk the same for the population of a whole city or country? not so easy, which is exactly why the experts are against the games, because they are not worried about protecting one single person but the whole public health.
Which of the experts that have repeatedly expressed their disapproval with the games was in that picture? it is not like you just pulled this out of thin air without even knowing this very important detail, right?
Michael O’ Dereiter
The claim was that the nation's vaccine rollout is only now expanding.
And that's contentious. This is the message I get when I log into the reservation system:
現在、選択可能な会場はありません。
今後の予約開始日などについては、自治体からのお知らせをご確認ください。
Japan Violet
In think there has been obvious contemptful behavior towards the public. One example is backing up traffic for almost an hour in the Aqualine heading towards Tokyo, on purpose. The toll gate after the tunnel was not for ETC only, the other one was closed, and therefore causing a huge back-up for everyone. Whether you were going to Yokohama, Kawasaki or Tokyo, you would be backed-up by this obvious traffic-jamming tactic. Then they blocked off the Rainbow bridge periodically. Terrible treatment.
socrateos
I will judge by the number of people who want to visit Japan in near future after the Olympic and the pandemic. Does it increase or decrease? Votes with their feet will tell. After all, one of the main goal of Tokyo Olympic 2020 is to make Japan a long term world's favorite destination of tourism.