"Osaka says she is preparing for Olympics, and will do news conferences"

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday she wants to be on top form at the Olympics and will take part in press conferences, after pulling out of several tournaments citing her struggles with depression and anxiety.
The world number two told Japan's national broadcaster NHK she was getting ready to play on home turf at the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Games, after having withdrawn from Wimbledon and the French Open.
"I am preparing myself little by little so I can be at the top of my game for the Olympics," the 23-year-old wrote in a message published by the broadcaster. "Since getting the attention of the world, I've always had bouts of anxiety. This is especially the case in the lead up to big competitions."
Osaka set off a debate about mental health in June after abandoning her French Open campaign just one match in over a dispute on media duties.
The Japanese player had said post-match news conferences were detrimental to her mental health and likened them to "kicking people when they're down".
She later revealed her battle with depression and anxiety in a post on social media, saying she wanted to take time away from the game to get better.
In the message published by NHK, Osaka said she was "proud" to play for her country at the Games, adding that she would take part in news conferences while giving consideration to her mental health.
She was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros after refusing to honor mandatory media commitments.
French Open organizers protested that they had treated her with "care and respect" after they were accused of being heavy-handed.
Osaka's agent said last month that she had withdrawn from Wimbledon to spend time with friends and family.
But he added that she was "excited to play in front of her home fans" at Tokyo 2020, which begins on July 23.© 2021 AFP
38 Comments
Asiaman7
I wonder whether she will be staying in the athletes’ village. I wonder whether she must. At a COVID-free Olympics, athletes might enjoy the atmosphere there — but that’s obnoxiously not this Olympics. With her Japanese citizenship, could she book a few suits at the Ritz for her and her entourage, and then taxi in? Would a wealthy athlete who is not Japanese be permitted to do the same? So many questions.
non party
Finally she learned the lesson..
Stopped playing politics ...
Now be a good girl and focus on sports..
Other wise you will not have much fans and not much $$$
jiji Xx
"home turf" ??? 「(°ヘ°)
Mickelicious
Welcome back!
snowymountainhell
Good for her. - Agreed. There are many questions forthcoming :
Yes. “So many questions.”
Anyone have simple answers?
AG
She supports, and protests, for so many good causes.
I am surprised, and honestly not very impressed, that she will go ahead and participate in these Olympics, after so much disrespect from IOC towards her fellow japanese people.
Still time to shine and protest against this event Naomi.
enolagay
Cant wait to find out what japanese food she ate after getting to japan! Or what her new favorite japanese word is!
virusrex
Too bad she consider the unjustified increase of the risk for her "home turf" not an important enough reason to protest by boycotting the games.
didou
In Japan, she does not protest and do not do politics.
She will not give a word about anything to keep Japan and her sponsors happy,
If she really had guts, she would do the same here, and no interview, but in that case, she would be over
Jim
Ignoring 80% of her own country residents opinion of cancel or postponing of olympics & participating shows good priorities?
Michael Machida
"Osaka says she is preparing for Olympics, and will do news conferences"
I have zero respect for Osaka san.
8T
Maybe she really does have a mental problem.
HanoiHilton
You know what I find interesting? She decided to skip Wimbledon, but decided to play in Tokyo. I guess she felt that Japan is safer to play in than England. Smart girl.
Boku Dayo
Naomi-chan flip flops again.
I have zero respect for her and her views.
At least, she plays tennis well (when she's motivated).
Fighto!
There was never any doubt. Good for Naomi-chan.
Let's hope the vulture media backs off with the aggressive personal questions and lets her get on with the business of winning that Gold for Japan.
anon99999
Indeed the big question is will the richest sports woman in the world be confined to the Olympic village bubble and the cardboard beds and cafeteria food and playbook rules, or does she get a pass maybe because she is Japanese and on the Japanese team, or whatever. Various other better known tennis players and other sports people have already bowed out of the Olympics, sometimes with various excuses, but you can be sure a big part of it is not wanting to have to stay on the cardboard beds in the villagewith its cafeteria food, playbook and rules.
Fighto!
Are you seriously suggesting Naomi-chan is less Japanese because of how she looks? That she therefore doesnt deserve to represent Japan? It is her country. We've been through this before, let it go, you are embarrassing yourself again.
While I am no supporters of this doomed Olympics, there will be no more popular Japanese athlete with Japanese than Naomi-chan. Deal with it.
JeffLee
"home turf"? Gimme a break. "home turf" for her is a 15 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills.
Tokyoite
A lot of hatred on here for Naomi Osaka.
What's the reason?
Surely can't be because she expressed her opinion on political issues? Something she's entitled to do (just like the commenters here on JT like doing).
I find the obsession by some on here a little bit weird.
gogogo
The now deleted tweet pretty much showed how much you bullied her (and other Tennis stars)... it's a game and these "organizations" aka marfia are turning them into a hype circus
tamanegi
It will be great to have Naomi-chan back in her homeland for these Olympics united in emotion! Good luck Naomi!
Pukey2
I guess the temptation of money was just too much. There may be no prize money, but there'll be money in one form or another from sponsors and others. Maybe loving ojiichan hd a word with her (through an interpreter).
isoducky
Accommodations at the olympics are based around the country and team discretion. The Olympic village is considered the most convenient as access is normally restricted but staying there is not an IOC mandate. After the September 11 attack, the USA basketball team decided to camp on the Queen Mary 2 our of safety concerns.
As for Osaka’s recent comments, her speaking now and to NHK has all been planned and set up since pulling out of the French open. I would liken this situation to Brittney Spears’ conservatorship , but with all parties in agreement.
Tokyoite
Or maybe she just wants to play tennis at the Olympics? It's a dream for many of the top tennis players.
Ambition and drive to win is what gets them this far. Money follows later.
Pukey2
Well she sure didn't want to play at Roland Garros. She needs to spend some of that money on proper coaching, mental health experts and someone who can help her to present herself in presentations - ie stop mumbling, and open your mouth when speaking.
Tokyoite
Or maybe just play tennis and win? I think it's pretty simple and is the actual point of all this.
But like I said, a lot of hatred on here for Naomi Osaka.
anon99999
Thank you isoducky. I didn’t realize that athletes can stay wherever they like during the Olympics. I thought they were supposed to be in an Olympic bubble since they entered the country with NO quarantine but now I learn from you it is all only optional they can stay where they like. I wonder how the playbook and bubble works with athletes staying at different hotels all over Tokyo. Is their security at every hotel they choose to stay to prevent them breaking the numerous mini bubbles and wandering around the area near their hotels. What about the other guests at the hotels? What about transport to the games, what a covid safe logistics the Olympics will be.
No problem for Naomi of course as she can afford to book the whole hotel and a luxury limousine to take her to the stadium.
Zoroto
She cannot if the hotel is not available for her to book (and no 5-star hotel is). There are some things you cannot buy with even essentially unlimited amount of money.
Asiaman7
Answering my own questions:
Athletes are not required to stay at the athletes’ village.
Osaka could book a few suits at the Ritz for her and her entourage. And any other participants could do the same.
However, the playbook says athletes may only leave their accommodation to go to official Games venues and limited additional locations. Athletes staying in the Olympic Village are to eat there or at venues or other specially-permitted locations. Those staying elsewhere may only eat at catering facilities at Games venues, the restaurant at their hotel, or in their room using room service or food delivery. (I question whether these dining restrictions would apply to Japanese participants, particularly those staying at hotels, because you would assume that they would be entitled to freedom of movement.)
Reckless
I feel for her. I never recall any particular anxiety or panic attacks until the second half of my 20's after marriage and having kids. I hope it gets better for her.
gokai_wo_maneku
Hang in there Naomi! I look forward to seeing you win gold!
tooheysnew
It’s not a dream for most of them
thats why most of the top ranked players were absent in Rio & will be absent in Tokyo
itsonlyrocknroll
Why Panasonic Appointed Naomi Osaka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDi1M5f4-Ik
And also one of the commercial reason Naomi Osaka, had never intended to miss Tokyo Olympics 2020.
There is a political, promotional, marketing reasoning behind Naomi Osaka decision to make this Tokyo Olympics a Naomi showcase event.
Not a criticism, its a fact.
Well timed, also a tad contrived
.
anon99999
Zoroto
i just learned today Olympic athletes can stay wherever the like. Even with the influx of officials, and dignitaries for the games staying in 5 star hotels I am sure she can find somewhere fitting other to stay that her money can buy, maybe just her own floor if not the hotel. I have been told that with enough money anything and everything in the world is available in Tokyo.
John
Home turf
wtfjapan
Olympics united in emotion!
covid has entered the chat
Sven Asai
Yes, in this and similar cases abiding is much better than dishwashing. The difference is surely obvious and relevant.
Mr Kipling
Tokyoite...
Hatred is a little strong, but dislike intensely is about right.
The reason? Simple hypocrisy.
Anti racism in US but doesn't call out Japan even after publicly stating that racism was the reason the family fled to the US.
Now says she is Japanese purely due to sponsors Yen.
Flip flops at every turn.
And is protected by the media including JT who often delete any posts not loving her