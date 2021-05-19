Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Paralympics will give a voice to those left behind in pandemic: IPC

3 Comments
LONDON

The Tokyo Paralympics will give a voice to people with disabilities, who have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said.

After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the global health crisis, the Paralympic Games are now set begin on Aug. 24 and Parsons said it was time to focus on the "incredible experience" athletes will have in Japan.

"It's the moment we can give the world's billion people with a disability a voice in a moment where they most need to be heard because they have been left behind during a crisis," he told paralympic.org.

A spike in COVID-19 infections in Japan has led to health experts and medical groups voicing their concerns about the Olympics, while an online petition calling for the Games to be cancelled was signed by hundreds of thousands of people.

But Parsons said athletes can be assured of a safe experience in Tokyo, with COVID-19 testing, restrictions on movement and reduction in the number of attendees among the measures in place.

"We are doing our utmost to protect not only the Games' participants but the Japanese population," Parsons said.

"The chance of someone attending the Games testing positive and also getting in contact with a local is very remote because we have designed it like that.

"This experience will not only be amazing on the field of play but a safe one as well."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

this is getting to be disgusting....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Pure propaganda.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

agree with you both 100%. The powers that be are getting desperate.

The Tokyo Paralympics will give a voice to people with disabilities, who have been left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said.

After the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to the global health crisis, the Paralympic Games are now set begin on Aug. 24 and Parsons said it was time to focus on the "incredible experience" athletes will have in Japan.

How about giving a voice to the overwhelming majority of people who don't want the games in the first place??

The Tokyo Olympics event is a lot of things- one thing it is not is an event that gives a voice to ANYONE except those who will profit. Full stop.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog