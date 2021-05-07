Pfzier and BioNTech to donate vaccines for Olympic athletes

Vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech will donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC said Thursday.
Delivery of doses is set to begin this month to give Olympic delegations in time to be fully vaccinated with a second shot before arriving in Tokyo for the games, which open on July 23.
It’s the second major vaccination deal for the International Olympic Committee. An agreement was announced in March between the IOC and Olympic officials in China to buy and distribute Chinese vaccines ahead of the Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.
The new Pfizer offer gives the IOC greater coverage worldwide ahead of Tokyo with most countries yet to authorize emergency use of Chinese vaccines.
“We are inviting the athletes and participating delegations of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to lead by example and accept the vaccine where and when possible,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.
The Pfizer donation followed talks between the firm’s chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
“Following this conversation, the Japanese government had a meeting with the IOC and now the donation plan has been realized,” Pfizer said in a statement.
The IOC said any vaccination program must be done “in accordance with each country’s vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations.”
The IOC-China vaccine deal includes two doses being made available to the general public for each dose received by an Olympic participant in that country.
S.I.
"donate"....
Asiaman7
Japan’s athletes and coaches will be inoculated before the under-65 general public and prior to the vaccination completion of those 65 and older. That’s called “preferential access.” Feeling “uneasy” about it does not mitigate the escalation of privilege.
FYI, “Japan denies considering vaccine priority for Olympic athletes” — Reuters, 8 April
TokyoTelegraph
Immoral!
Fiddlers
Where is the urgency to approve more vaccines so the general population can be protected then this wouldn't be an issue. They must change the system and the people in charge.
Oxycodin
Seems like correctly prioritizing is impossible here
Simian Lane
Makes sense
Oxycodin
The athletes should know that they are risking health over a athletic show competition. Waiting it out is wiser than being impatient
jiji Xx
in case you had been wondering about your true status and value as an 'ordinary person'.... know you now. （＾＿－）
jiji Xx
now you know.... that was meant to read....
Cricky
A few points, Japan needs donations to vaccinate? That’s embarrassing. Such a small group of people? So for each donation two doses are donated to the masses? Crumbs from the elites table scenario. That’s really embarrassing. The No 3 economy in the WORLD needs donations to vaccinate a small group of SPECIAL people, who through no fault of their own are not really welcome for their 5 day visit. This who situation has spiraled beyond hope of a positive outcome. The government are so out of their depth they have brain freeze and seem to be hoping by doing nothing it will magically go away.
bokuda
I can play basketball, Can I get my vaccine earlier?
Ikebookuro
LOL
I have my 25 meter swimming badge so I'm in with a shot at the solo synchronized swimming event. Vaccine please.
blue in green
If this doesn’t give you pause, you are still sleeping.
Donating a “vaccine”.
I really hope people will research all information on these vaccines, before jumping up and down to get one. They are not what they seem, and not like a flu shot,
the change is permanent.
Hammako
So NOW it’s ok to vaccinate the athletes before the elderly population because the vaccines are donated by Pfizer. What a joke. The number of vaccines were never the issue, but any excuse for the government to hide behind is a valid excuse.
theFu
The data for how safe each of the vaccines actually is won't be available for 30 yrs. So far, the vaccines when produced following the creators processing steps are highly effective at preventing the worst COVID cases and some are also effective at getting to herd protection levels when 70-80% of the population are inoculated.
There are very few people who have complications from the vaccines in the first 8 months.
So, what are the options for what we know - forgetting the Olympics.
get a shot that has already been giving to 100+M people and hasn't shown any atypical reactions for nearly all people getting dosed. Beginning living life more and more like we did before COVID.don't get any vaccine, continue to have travel, businesses, socially distancing, masks, and more people die?
We know that COVID is deadly to people, more as they are older, but some kids have also died. Women under 40 who have been vaccinated have about a one in a million chance of short-term complications from the vaccine. For others, the risks are much, much, less.
A number of the vaccines use delivery methods similar to other, long time, vaccines. SputnikV, Sino-whatever, J&J, AZ, all use the older methods to deliver the vaccine.
Two vaccines use mRNA techniques, which are certainly much more effective based on the phase 3 trials, but also lacking in long-term, huge group studies.
For me, this was clearly a high reward, little risk choice. Get the shots. Stay out of hospital over this. Sure, we may still get the infection and end up in bed for a few days, but we probably won't have to stay in hospital and certainly won't die from it.
For many people, watching the Olympics is an easy mental health booster. It is for me. I would have volunteered my doses for an athlete somewhere in the world to get theirs on a priority list. Staying at home until August/Sept really isn't much of a hardship to me and I'd really enjoy seeing world-class athletes compete.
Fighto!
ALL of these vaccines should be going into care homes and into the arms of the 70 plus population, as well as all medical staff. NOT young, fit athletes.
I cheer for the failure of every athlete who accepts the vaccine before those who desperately need it.