tokyo 2020 olympics

Narasaki reaches final in sport climbing's debut

TOKYO

Japan's Tomoa Narasaki advanced to the men's combined final on Tuesday, when sport climbing made its Olympic debut with the men's qualifying.

At Aomi Urban Sports Park on the Tokyo bayside, Narasaki, the reigning combined and bouldering world champion, was runner-up in the speed and bouldering segments. He then slipped after the 26th hold in the lead competition, the last of the three-discipline combined event.

France's Mickael Mawem, who was third in speed, first in bouldering and 11th in lead, topped qualifying with 33 points.

Japan's Kai Harada, who was fourth in the combined at the last world championships in 2019, was 18th overall, and failed to qualify for Thursday's eight-man final.

