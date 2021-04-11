Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rio Olympic wrestling medalist Higuchi too heavy for qualifying tournament

TOKYO

Japan's Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist Rei Higuchi failed to make his weight on Sunday at the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament and was disqualified, the Japan Wrestling Federation said.

Higuchi was attempting to qualify in the men's 57-kilogram freestyle. After finishing runner-up in that category at the 2016 Olympics, he moved up to 65 kg. He returned and booked a spot at 57 kg at the Asian Olympic qualifying meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, by winning Japan's 2019 national championship.

Not making weight is a tough break. I used to run around with two sweatshirts and draped a garbage bag over myself and ran in a heated room to make weight before my wrestling matches. I had sweat coming out of places I didn't know sweat could come out of. Hope Higuchi has enough in him to make it to the Paris one.

