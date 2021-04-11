Rio Olympic wrestling medalist Higuchi too heavy for qualifying tournament

Japan's Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist Rei Higuchi failed to make his weight on Sunday at the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament and was disqualified, the Japan Wrestling Federation said.

Higuchi was attempting to qualify in the men's 57-kilogram freestyle. After finishing runner-up in that category at the 2016 Olympics, he moved up to 65 kg. He returned and booked a spot at 57 kg at the Asian Olympic qualifying meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, by winning Japan's 2019 national championship.

© KYODO