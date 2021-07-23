Russian Olympic archer loses consciousness in Tokyo heat

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat Friday.
Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended by medical staff, coach Stanislav Popov said in comments published by the Russian Olympic Committee.
"It's the first time that I remember something like this happening," he said. In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an influence.”
Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat in Tokyo’s summer months already prompted organizers to move the marathons and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo.
Teammate Ksenia Perova said that she was discussing her results with a teammate when she discovered Gomboeva had collapsed.
“It's probably heatstroke," Perova said on the ROC’s social media. “It's very hot here and the asphalt is really baking. Of course there are also nerves, but the main reason is still the weather.”
Perova added that Gomboeva was feeling better after doctors gave her water and was traveling back with the team to the Olympic village.
Gomboeva qualified 45th of 64 archers in the women's event Friday and is scheduled to compete in the individual and women's team events later in the Games. The round was won by South Korea's An San with a new Olympic record score of 680.
Bjorn Tomention
64 archers ? Wow only three place getter if you are ranked 45th why in the hell are you even here wasting tax payers money, I can understand maybe the top 10 or 20 in the world but 64 .................more waste
Cricky
The number is that high because of the number of nations that sent their best 3 or so competitors. Might get in qualifying 64 but they are the best 64 in the world. That’s what ideally the Olympics is about global competition. If you already know who’s the best they would receive a medal in the mail. The heat will claim many more as this train crashes onward at any cost.
Sergey
64 best archers in the world!!!
Pukey2
A taste of things to come.
And Sapporo - it's already 31 deg C today.
Antiquesaving
On CBC comment section people are going on about it isn't a big deal because where they are in Canada they are reaching over 40C°.
They haven't gotten the memo that 40C° with 10% humidity it far easier than 34C° and over 70% (that is what it is right now here in my section of Tokyo).
I think a lot more like this Russian are going to have problems soon
Speed
Stay tuned as the Disaster Games continue...
garypen
Who could have seen that sort of thing coming? What a total surprise!
Bjorn Tomention
To those with the remarks, there should be a qualifying mark in these games, and if every country sent their best 3 athletes at everything then imagine how silly and over size the already silly and over size games would be.
They should tighten up the qualifying standards obviously !
To qualify for running for example you have to be within certain time over a certain distance !
But any way carry on and flippty flop I could surprise you .
Let the heat be the winner and may the 5 ringed circus keep slow burning itself.
Thomas Tank
This summer games are certainly heating up!
ShinkansenCaboose
I helped a junior high kid with same issues at the beach today. Did not need an ambulance. He is ok.
klausdorth
And many more to come during the next two weeks. Not just heat-related stuff, I'm afraid!
as_the_crow_flies
"Strange - this is totally beyond our expectations, I can't imagine how this could possibly have happened in our famous mild summers on the Tokyo tarmac..."
Jimizo
Before Covid hit, the main talking point was how the participants would cope with the awful Tokyo heat.
Does anyone else remember one idea floated about asking premises to put their air-conditioners on full-blast and opening their doors to let the cool air out?
Happier days.
BitHed
64 archers?? Thats like a whole flank of Braveheart :D
Cricky
To those with the remarks, there should be a qualifying mark in these games, and if every country sent their best 3 athletes at everything then imagine how silly and over size the already silly and over size games would be.
‘These people have met the qualifying mark? Every country has, does send their best. That’s why it’s a silly and over size games. It’s a burden for the host city but for a global back patting event not so many, it does have a history it’s not the first Olympics after all. You have three people or a team who can make you feel proud of your country, the chance to see something you will forget in a month. Priceless.