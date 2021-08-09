Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris: Summer Olympic focus switches to 2024

Sayonara Tokyo, bonjour Paris.
Thousands of people partied in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday to watch the closing ceremony of the delayed 2020 Olympics and celebrate the French capital's status as host of the 2024 showpiece.
The contrast was dramatic after a Tokyo Games played out in mostly empty stadia and under strict COVID-19 protocols.
"On an emotional level, it made me think of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics when a whole stadium is with you and cheering you on, it's very heartwarming," said French judo star Teddy Riner, who competed in Japan.
Athletes who had taken part in the Tokyo Games were cheered by the crowds as thoughts turned to 2024.
"I missed most of the Olympics because I worked at night, so it's nice to see the best moments again," said 22-year-old Alix as highlights of the last two weeks were replayed on a giant TV screen.
"It's heartwarming to see the public, we have just gone through an Olympics which was a little different," admitted gymnast Samir Ait Said who carried the French flag at the opening ceremony on July 23. "It boosts my soul 10 times, I'm injured and I already want to go and train!"
Swimmer Florent Manaudou, a silver medalist in the 50 meters freestyle, predicted that the 2024 Games will be an iconic moment for the country.
"We feel that the fans are celebrating and that they are gradually preparing to experience the Games in three years here."
Decathlon silver medalist Kevin Mayer said he was delighted to "see all these little kids with stars in their eyes".
"It reminds me of myself when I was little."
Head of the 2024 organizing committee, Tony Estanguet said the Games are on schedule.
"For the moment, all the indicators are green," he said.
The only low point for Parisiens was the decision not to hoist a giant French flag at the Eiffel Tower due to high winds.
"That would have been majestic," said Gaelle, a visiting student.© 2021 AFP
fish10
Good riddance
Randy Johnson
Paris had a nice, well done intro during the closing ceremony.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Panem et circenses
This is what Olympics are like all professional sports.
Just Money money money... and of course politics
Matej
these so called olympics idea was stolen by greedy politicians,politics and of course those who are making a fortune/so called sponsors/
lucky that this pricey and embarassing "event" is over,be ready soon to pay its costs through higher prices and taxes....
Tristis Quepe
Paris can't really go wrong. Following the most insipid, immoral and pathetic games ever held is every host country's dream, and they're doing exactly that.
Let's say that corona is still an issue when the preparations start - with the amount of vaccine resistance around the world, this is not an impossible scenario. The IOC are going to find that steamrollering the French into submission is an entirely different proposition to doing so to the Japanese. As any tennis player who's gotten on the wrong side of the crowd at Roland Garros can tell you, antagonise the French at your peril.
And let's say that we've managed to get corona under control to the extent that the Paris games are "regular", i.e. with spectators. That already puts Tokyo in the shade before the opening ceremony starts.
Anyway, I will be going out of my way to watch as much of the Paris games as humanly possible, having not watched a single moment of Tokyo's.
Tom Doley
Bye bye comedy festival. It wasn’t funny in the end with all the lies supporting this. Can’t wait for Paris to see the real Olympics.
Chico3
Adios Bach and good riddance!
Kitchener Leslie
Thank you citizens of Japan for paying 20 billion dollars for something you didn’t even want. Thanks for 3 weeks in a luxury hotel. Good luck with corona! Bye!
zichi
Will the pandemic be resolved by 2024?
ShotenGuy
Good. Much better scenery in Paris. Next up...winter Olympics in Beijing...skip! No thanks.
JeffLee
The Games went ahead so as to symbolize the global defeat of the coronavirus. Remember that? What a joke.
Pukey2
For France's sake, I hope they learn from the fiasco known as Tokyo. Winter Olympics, here we come.
Sanjinosebleed
Hopefully this covid lunacy will be over by 2024!!!
Fighto!
Bye bye bad rubbish.
KariHaruka
And very likely to return to Sapporo in 2030 for the Winter Olympics.....
livvy
The abrupt shift to thinking of the Paris Olympics makes my stomach churn. This roller-coaster hadn't yet come to a full stop!
We don't even have the full information yet on the virus spread consequences, and psychological consequences on the hosts of these games. I appreciate that the Olympians are going home in good health -- but they were never the main risk in this pandemic, being young and in extremely good health.
I'd still like to know, for example, why the accounting manager of the JOC committed suicide just before the games? And how many Olympics volunteers will end up in the hospital with covid-19? And how about the thousands of shuttle bus drivers who came from outside Tokyo, worked 12-hour shifts with no anti-virus protection, no PCR testing protocol, nothing but a mask, and who slept in dormitories during their time in Tokyo. They are presently headed home to places all over Japan.
My stomach churns at all these things and I'm in no way prepared to read news about the Paris Olympics.
bass4funk
Bingo.
kwatt
Hope no coronavirus in 2024.
Phil
Looking like The french public is already having a better celebration of sport than we were able to have with our ill timed Olympics.
Kentarogaijin
Beautiful closing ceremony for Tokyo and very nice intro for Paris..
Thanks Tokyo..
Good luck Paris..
kwatt
Before Paris Olympics 2024, Beijing winter Olympics is coming very soon next year. Probably variant coronavirus is still spreading all over the world. No doubt Beijing Olympics would be held under the strict martial law and curfew to locals for two weeks. probably no spectators again if it gets worse. but no more infections in the city during Olympics.
NOMINATION
Boy, people sure hate on Japan hosting them as camera pans to Paris with crowds of people gathered together without masks, zero social distancing and a higher rate of Covid. Oh and there are many upon many people that are anti-vaccine there too that march in large protests. Yet everyone here is celebrating Paris.
tamanegi
Banzai and Arigato Tokyo! President Bach, Ms Hashimoto, Ms Koike, PM Suga, Mr Coates and Dick Pound amongst others are to be commended and honored for their perservance and hard work in making the Olympic happen for the athlete and the spirit of the Tohoku.
u_s__reamer
The Tokyo Olympics brought one important benefit, at least, by sending a strong message to those racists and sexists still wearing blinders that mankind is NOT "white" and that women also share the planet. Oh, and that we are not all "equal", but that's a lesson even children learn. Unfortunately, one main Olympic drawback still remains: the faux nationalism that authoritarians batten on.