Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Jimenez must play for Wolves before going to Tokyo Olympics, says Nuno

0 Comments
LONDON

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Mexican striker Raul Jimenez cannot be considered for this year's Tokyo Olympics unless he first returns to action for the Premier League club.

Jimenez is recovering from surgery on a fractured skull suffered after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a match in November.

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino said last week he hoped Jimenez, who spent time with the team during the international break, would be available for the Games, but Nuno said the 29-year-old's involvement would be determined by the progress he has made with Wolves.

"The moment it is clear he can play for Wolves then anything can happen but, first, he must play for us," Nuno said ahead of Monday's home game against fifth-placed West Ham United. "With all the respect to his national team coach, it's our decision.

"I understand he is positive and wants to count on Raul for the Olympics but we have to be patient here. We have to make the right decisions, not make any kind of mistake and respect the doctors.

"He was delighted to be there (to train with Mexico again), it made sense. They protected him and he's a more positive person. All his Mexican team-mates have seen him, asked all the questions, but they saw a good Raul and each day he was better."

Nuno said goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who suffered a concussion after colliding with team mate Conor Coady during their 1-0 home defeat by Liverpool last month, is fit for Monday's clash.

Joao Moutinho is a doubt after suffering an injury on international duty with Portugal.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog