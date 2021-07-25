Sweden downs Australia 4-2 in women's soccer

Sweden's goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl (1) reacts as she celebrates with her teammates after stopping a penalty kick by Australia during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

By ANNE M. PETERSON

Fridolina Rolfo scored a pair of goals and Sweden won its second straight match in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer tournament with a 4-2 victory over Australia on Saturday.

Rolfo scored on a cross from Sofia Jakobsson to give Sweden the early lead against the Matlidas in the 20th minute.

Australia tied it on Sam Kerr's header, which bounced off goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl's leg and over the goal line in the 36th. Kerr added a second goal at the start of the second half, her third of the Olympics.

Lina Hurtig then scored on another well-placed cross from Jakobsson to tie it again, and Rolfo's blast from distance put the Swedes back in front in the 63rd.

Lindahl stopped Kerr's penalty in the 69th before Stina Blackstenius, a second-half substitute, put it out of Australia's reach in the 83rd. It was her third goal of the Olympics.

Sweden is now 8-1-4 against Australia since 1995. The two sides played to a scoreless draw in June in a friendly.

Australia was coming off a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in its opener. It was the Matildas' first win of 2021.

BRITAIN 1, JAPAN 0

In Sapporo, Ellen White scored her third goal in two games at the Olympics, heading Britain to a 1-0 victory over Japan and earning a place in the women's soccer quarterfinals.

The striker scored both goals in Wednesday's win over Chile and then added another in the same Sapporo Dome in the 74th minute against the host nation.

The goal came from a defensive mix-up after Lucy Bronze's cross came into the penalty area. White got ahead of goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, rising to nod the ball into the net.

Britain leads Group E with six points, two more than Canada. First place will be decided on Tuesday when Britain plays Canada.

U.S. 6, NEW ZEALAND 1

In Saitama, the Americans rebounded from their opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand in front of First Lady Jill Biden.

With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium.

The United States was stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0. It was the team's first loss since January 2019, and snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak. The Americans had not been held scoreless since 2017.

But the Americans vowed to regain control of the tournament. Defender Kelley O'Hara said the United States needed to be "ruthless" against New Zealand.

And ruthless they were.

Rose Lavelle scored off a well-placed pass from Tobin Heath in the ninth minute to give the United States an early lead - and the team's first goal of the Olympics. Despite the lack of goals, the Americans dominated the half, unlike their out-of-sorts start against the Swedes.

Lindsey Horan scored with a header in the final moments of the half to put the United States up 2-0 at the break. It was Horan's 23rd international goal and it came on her milestone 100th appearance for the national team.

It could have been worse for New Zealand but the United States had four disallowed goals, all for offside, in the first half.

An own-goal by Abby Erceg extended the U.S. lead to 3-0 in the 64th. New Zealand avoided the shutout with Betsy Hassett's goal in the 72nd.

Christen Press, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored from the center of the box in the 80th off a feed from Julie Ertz, before Alex Morgan scored in the final minutes of regulation. Another New Zealand own-goal closed out the game in stoppage time.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski made five changes to the starting lineup he used against Sweden, giving Carli Lloyd the start over Morgan, Megan Rapinoe for Press, Ertz for Sam Mewis, Emily Sonnett for O'Hara, and Tierna Davidson for captain Becky Sauerbrunn.

NETHERLANDS 3, BRAZIL 3

In Rifu, Miyagi Prefecture, Dominique Janssen's 79th-minute goal pulled the Netherlands into a 3-3 draw with Brazil.

Vivianne Miedema gave the Dutch the early lead in the third minute but Debinha countered with an equalizer in the 16th. The teams were knotted until the 59th, when Miedema scored another.

Marta converted a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2 in the 64th minute, before Ludmila's goal about four minutes later gave Brazil the temporary lead.

The Netherlands, ranked No. 4 in the world, routed Zambia 10-3 in their Olympic opener. Miedema scored four goals.

The Netherlands advanced to the World Cup final two years ago in France but lost to the United States. The Tokyo Games are the Netherlands' first Olympics.

Brazil beat China 5-0 in its opener. Marta had a pair of goals, becoming the first player to score in five straight Olympics. Brazil is coached by former U.S. and Sweden coach Pia Sundhage, who won gold with the Americans at the 2012 London Games.

CANADA 2, CHILE 1

In Sapporo, Janine Beckie scored a pair of goals and Canada defeated Chile 2-1 Saturday in the group stage of the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Beckie hit the post with a penalty attempt for Canada in the 21st minute, but she scored in the 39th with a goal off a cross from Nichelle Prince.

Beckie added her second early in the second half before Karen Araya pulled Chile within 2-1 with a goal in the 57th. It was La Roja's first-ever Olympic goal.

Canada opened the Olympics with a 1-1 draw against Japan in Group E. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute in her 300th appearance with the team.

La Roja lost to Britain 2-0 in their opener. Ranked No. 37 in the world, Chile is making its Olympic debut.

CHINA 4, ZAMBIA 4

In Rifu, Wang Shuang scored four goals, including an 83rd-minute equalizer from the penalty spot, to give China a 4-4 draw with Zambia.

Barbra Banda scored three goals for Zambia, her second hat trick in as many games for a team making its first Olympic appearance.

Wang scored in the sixth minute to give China the early lead, but Racheal Kundananji tied it for Zambia in the 15th. Wang then added two more goals within the first 25 minutes but Banda scored on a penalty in the 42nd to close within 3-2 at the break.

Banda scored again in the 47th to tie it before she put Zambia in front 4-3 in the 69th. Wang then scored her fourth in the final minutes.

China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, lost to Brazil 5-0 in its Group F opener on Wednesday. Zambia lost to the Netherlands 10-3. Banda scored all three of those goals for Zambia, the lowest ranked team in the field at No. 104.

