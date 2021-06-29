Ikee to concentrate on relay at Tokyo Olympics

Leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee will concentrate on the relays at the Tokyo Games this summer, with the Japan Swimming Federation naming her Monday on its entry list for the Olympics.

The 20-year-old, who was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2019, stunned the swimming world this April by winning all four of her events at the national championships -- the 50- and 100-meter butterfly and freestyle -- to earn spots on two Olympic relay teams.

She is set to swim her first race of the Olympics in the 4x100 freestyle heats scheduled for July 24, a day after the opening ceremony.

Although competing in individual events was a possibility, Ikee had been intent on prioritizing relays, saying she "wants to contribute to the team."

Daiya Seto is entered in the men's 200 and 400 individual medleys as well as the 200 butterfly as he bids to add to the 400 IM bronze he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Kosuke Hagino, the 400 IM gold and 200 IM silver medalist in Brazil, will swim the 200 IM and in the 4x200 freestyle relay. He is joined in the relay by Katsuhiro Matsumoto, who will be bidding for gold in the 200 freestyle.

Shoma Sato, another gold medal hopeful in the men's 200 breaststroke, will also compete in the 100.

The federation will decide the members for the men's, women's and mixed 4x100 medley relays during the games.

