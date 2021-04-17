Ikee vows big performance at Tokyo Olympics

Swimming star Rikako Ikee vowed Saturday to make her presence felt at the Tokyo Olympics this summer after she dramatically earned her spot on Japan's team this month as she continues her recovery from leukemia.
The 20-year-old, diagnosed with the disease in February 2019, stunned the world by winning all four events she entered at Japan's eight-day national championships that wrapped up last Saturday in Tokyo. She captured the 50- and 100-meter in both butterfly and freestyles to earn spots on two Olympic relay teams.
"I'll give my best to prove to the world that Rikako Ikee is back," she said during a send-off ceremony at Nihon University.
"I'm eager to know how much I can cut off my times. I want to swim races where I dominate the field, because I'm confident I can go faster."
Ikee only returned to competition last August and had publicly said her aim was to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but that was prior to her breathtaking performance at the nationals.
The national team held an Olympic training camp that ended Thursday, where Ikee had a chance to interact with her peers.
"It felt like we're at a time of generational change. I want to be the kind of athlete who can lead others," Ikee said.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Two questions.
(1) EPO is generally used to assist with leukemia recovery. EPO increases the blood's oxygen carrying capacity. Is Ikee still receiving, or how long did she receive, EPO?
(2) Benzene is known to cause leukemia. Benzene is often released by paper mills. And a number of paper mills are located in Edogawa-ku (Tokyo), where Ikee is from. Any relationship?
Ricky Sanchez
It is amazing how far she has come. However she should focus on her health more and not worry about the Olympics.
Renny
as someone who has survived cancer and been through all that treatment, shouldn’t she be against holding the olympics during a pandemic? Cancer patients going through treatment are gonna have a much harder time if they catch Covid