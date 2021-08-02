Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou celebrates after winning gold in the men's Olympic long jump. Photo: AFP
tokyo 2020 olympics

Tentoglou trumps Echevarria to win Olympic long jump thriller

0 Comments
TOKYO

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou left it late to win men's Olympic long jump gold in a thrilling competition in Tokyo on Monday.

The European champion leapt a best of 8.41 meters on his sixth and final attempt to snatch victory from Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria, who also jumped 8.41m but had an inferior second-best jump.

Another Cuban, Maykel Masso, claimed bronze with 8.21 meters.

In hot, humid conditions at the Olympic Stadium, the 23-year-old Tentoglou was left punching the air after his sixth jump.

All eyes then turned on world bronze medallist Echevarria, but the Cuban pulled up on his final effort, going down on bended knees and hitting the runway in frustration.

Echevarria's best second jump was 8.09 meters, 6 centimeters short of the 8.15 his Greek rival managed on his fifth effort.

World champion Tajay Gayle could only manage 7.69 meters to finish 11th in the 12-strong field, having picked up a knee injury in qualifying.

JuVaughn Harrison, who doubled up in Tokyo, finishing seventh in Sunday's high jump final, finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 8.15.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog