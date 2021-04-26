Tokyo 2020 to decide on limits for spectators in April this month

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday that the committee will decide on rules for limiting spectators in April.

Hashimoto said she hopes to reach consensus among the parties involved including the IOC and the Japanese government so that they could take flexible measures depending on changes in the coronavirus infection situation, Hashimoto said.

The organizing committee is making preparations for thorough coronavirus measures during the summer games, she added.

