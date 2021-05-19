Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancelation

A Japanese doctors' group has urged the cancelation of the Olympics, even as Games organizers reported a surplus of applications from medics to volunteer at the virus-postponed event.
With less than 10 weeks until the Tokyo Games begin and as Japan battles a surge in infections, public opinion remains strongly opposed to the event going ahead this summer.
But Olympic officials say it can be safely held with COVID-19 countermeasures and point to successful test events, including some featuring overseas athletes.
The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, an association of around 6,000 doctors working in Tokyo, said they were "struggling with the fourth wave" of virus cases, calling it the largest so far.
"Canceling an event that has the potential to increase the number of infections and deaths is the right choice," the group said in a statement on Monday.
It urged the government and Games organizers to consult the International Olympic Committee with the aim of canceling the event.
The statement came after a separate union of Japanese hospital doctors warned last week that holding the 2020 Games safely was "impossible".
Japan's virus outbreak has been relatively small, with around 11,500 deaths, but its vaccine rollout is moving slowly and the latest spike in cases has medics warning of shortages and burnout.
The government last Friday expanded a virus state of emergency that will be in force until the end of May, less than two months before the Games open on July 23.
Tokyo 2020 organizers said Tuesday that 395 doctors -- nearly double the required number of 200 certified sports medics -- had applied to volunteer at competition venues and in the athletes' village.
Controversy had previously surrounded the organizers' request for the services of 500 nurses, which sparked accusations of diverting crucial medical resources.
More than 80 percent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled or postponed again, according to the latest poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily.
At a shooting test event on Tuesday, top Games official Yasuo Mori said the knowledge gained at such rehearsals would be used to update virus rulebooks for athletes and other participants.
"Throughout the test events, only a few people tested positive for the virus, and we were able to go through procedures at the airport smoothly," he said. "However... there were a relatively smaller number of people than will be at the Olympics, so we will have to discuss how we manage the Olympics in the summer."© 2021 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
Now will They listen?“Canceling an event that has the potential to increase the number of infections and deaths is the right choice.” -
An association of around 6,000 doctors working in Tokyo vs. Olympic officials say it can be safely held with COVID-19 countermeasures
Eyeblack
Shift the Olympics and hold Tokyo in 2024. No logical reason to cancel it.
didou
It would be good to name the association or group. I suppose it is not anonymous
Moderator
That information has been added to the story.
Tom Doley
Expert advice means nothing to Jgov. Connections do.
AG
IOC shows the (same) middle finger, as it did to the 80% of the japanese population who support the cancellation of the games;Japanese Government: does nothing (as always).
virusrex
Unfortunately Suga's government has made clear it will not listen to scientific advice from the beginning. But at least this will make clear that many health care professionals are completely against the unnecessary increase of risks that the Olympic means for Tokyo.
RealCDN
Let the games begin. If we only listened to doctors we would all have been hiding in basements for thevlast, and next, year. Let balance and common sense prevail.
Antiquesaving
Now cue the pro Olympics covid deniers with the following:
" The government and IOC did their research these doctors don't know the facts"
" Covid isn't a danger, blah,blah, blah"
"The Olympics are need because people need the entertainment"
"The athletes have prepared for this and taking this away will be unfair to all the effort, blah, blah, blah"
And my favourite:
"The disabled have worked so hard how can people deprive them of this"
I am sure I missed a few but the about will be coming in some shape or form very soon.
RealCDN
Let. The. Games. Begin. Don't cower and live in fear.
BlackFlagCitizen
Another step in the right direction would be if all medical professionals and hospitals refuse to assist and volunteer any doctors and facilities for the Olympics.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
IOC and WHO and China all agree the games should go ahead.
Doctors and medical professionals don’t.
Nothing to see here, go quietly back to sleep.
Scarce
These doctors are taking a serious step forward. However, the J-Gov't and IOC could care less what 6,000 people think. They have already proven they don't care with 80% against holding the Olympics. J-Gov't needs to suck it up and just cancel the suicide mission. Days of being a Kamakazie are over!
snowymountainhell
Do you mean “*Collections”: *¥ ? @TomDoley 7:00am
snowymountainhell
Forgive us. We are still ‘making this up as we go along’:
Aly Rustom
Even if the IOC and J gov won't listen, lets hope the rest of the world is and does not allow their countries' athletes to attend.
Antiquesaving
@Scarce
Many of today's LDP leaders are the sons and grandsons of the leaders that implemented those "missions" 75~76 years ago and still don't see a problem with doing it again.
Darius
Look, the world needs to focus on something else for a while. Just have the Olympics. Why not? It's not like Japan is covid-free right now. You don't want the Olympics, don't worry, you don't need to watch it. Just stay in your little box until it is over.
Fighto!
What nonsense. I have not heard a single doctor suggest people should be "hiding in basements". Their advice has been wise and informed, unlike the covidiot "lets carry on as usual, its just a cold" dropkicks.
Cancel this trainwreck olympics!
spinningplates
This will go unheeded...none of these guys are Economists!!
Yubaru
But 280 doctors have volunteered?!?! (Sarcasm!)
Tokyo-Engr
@Aly
Even if the IOC and J gov won't listen, lets hope the rest of the world is and does not allow their countries' athletes to attend.
I have been writing to the U.S. Olympic Committee (I have contacted numerous people there in Colorado Springs) and I only received one reply. The reply was a polite "we do not care, the games must go on for the sake of keeping the Olympic tradition going, allowing the athletes who worked so hard to perform, and giving the world hope". (I added in the we don't care part).
Unfortunately it seems it is not only the IOC and Japan but all other associated organizations.
Regardless of what Suga says, the responsibility lies with the Japanese, or Tokyo government and it requires the courage to clearly tell the world that the healthy and safety of the citizens of Japan come first.
Unfortuately it appears the central government is far to selfish and as my wife's family says, "they do not care about us and never really have". It is interesting as there is a variety of political thought in her family (pro LDP, anti LDP, etc.) and they all seem to agree on this which is something I have never seen.
u_s__reamer
Although I have far greater respect for the opinion of doctors rather than know-nothing politicians who would have cancelled long ago had they themselves been expected and obliged to personally take care of the sick in hospitals instead of leaving that onerous and stressful duty to others, the last say still remains with the invisible virus, which probably means yet another year of living dangerously in a rueful Japan wistfully dreaming, shoulda, coulda, woulda .
snowymountainhell
Since when has CoVid and emerging variants played by any “virus rulebooks”?
Meaning: “ We’ll ‘rubber stamp’ arrivals then, weed them out at the venues. “
Meaning: “ We still haven’t figured it out yet. “
snowymountainhell
Thank you @Kanta 7:19am for the useful information:
So, you’re saying we should always ‘read the book before we see the movie’ ?
Happy Day
Are they following the science?
Olympians and their contingents will be vaccinated. There will be other barriers in place like testing, social distancing, etc. Many, large, spectator sporting events were held in the U.S. last year (like football), with no outbreaks.
If there is an outbreak in Japan, in won't be because of the Olympics.
klausdorth
"Throughout the test events, only a few people tested positive for the virus,....."
So, a test event with positive test results. Low participation, low infection rate.
Now transfer this amount to the Olympics: High participation, high infection rate.
Those doctor's associations got it right: CANCEL THOSE DARNED GAMES!!