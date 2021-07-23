Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony begins

Fireworks light up the sky over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Friday.

With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony began Friday night.

It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times.

Emperor Naruhito, right, and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, wave during the opening ceremony. Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Emperor Naruhito and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach then arrived for the opening ceremony.

Naruhito attended the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as a 4-year-old, watching the marathon and equestrian events. Bach won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Games.

They were followed by a delegation chosen to carry the Japanese flag into the stadium, before the host nation’s national anthem was performed by singer Misia.

Tributes were paid to those lost during the pandemic, and the Israeli delegation that was killed at the Munich Games in 1972. A moment of silence was offered inside the stadium.

The the teams entered. Greece, per Olympic tradition, entered first. The Refugee Olympic team came in second in the parade. The others are slotted by their order in the Japanese alphabet, so Iceland and Ireland preceded Azerbaijan, for example.

The IOC says 206 teams — 205 nations and the refugee team — will be taking part in the opening ceremony. Some nations will have their flags carried by volunteers. Other nations will have only one flagbearer. Most will have two, with one male and one female athlete chosen for the role.

Moments before the parade, a wooden set of Olympic rings was displayed at the center of the stadium in a nod to the 1964 Tokyo Games. There, athletes from around the world were asked to bring seeds that could be planted and become trees.

Wood from 160 pines and spruces, seeds that came from Canada, Ireland and Northern Europe, were used to build the set of Olympic rings displayed Friday.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries at the opening ceremony. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix.

Video game themes are often maligned as annoying earworms, but in Japan, the music that accompanies games is considered an art form.

Video game composers are famous in Japan, and NieR, one of the series featured in the parade, has seen three of its soundtracks appear on Japanese music charts.

The first song played Friday was "Roto's Theme" from the "Dragon Quest" series. "Dragon Quest" was enormously influential as the first console role-playing game, launching a genre. The series became so popular in Japan that 300 students were arrested for truancy after they left school to purchase Dragon Quest III.

The music of the "Final Fantasy" series is among the most familiar to western audiences. The parade included the main "Final Fantasy" theme and "Victory Fanfare," the song that plays when a player wins an encounter. Both arrangements have been part of the series from its first to its fifteenth installments.

Another well-known song that was featured was "Star Light Zone," from the original "Sonic the Hedgehog." In addition to appearing in the original game, a remixed version appeared in the DS version of "Mario & Sonic" at the Olympic Games.

The world of Japanese comics and graphic novels featured prominently in the opening ceremony.

The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles, and the costumes for the placard bearers and assistants had manga touches in their design.

Manga roughly refers to comics and graphic novels from Japan, while anime - another popular Japanese art form - covers animation from the country. Manga is a Japanese word meaning whimsical pictures.

The use of manga in the opening ceremony comes at a time when Japanese comics and graphic novels have spread around the world, along with anime. Susan Napier, a professor of rhetoric and Japanese studies at Tufts University, told The Washington Post she thinks the Olympics could make them even more popular.

"People will be curious," she said. "Anime style is a very distinctive style, and if you're not used to it, you're going to say: 'Wow, what is this? This is cool.'"

