Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony begins

With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony began Friday night.
It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic.
Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times.
Emperor Naruhito and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach then arrived for the opening ceremony.
Naruhito attended the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as a 4-year-old, watching the marathon and equestrian events. Bach won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Games.
They were followed by a delegation chosen to carry the Japanese flag into the stadium, before the host nation’s national anthem was performed by singer Misia.
Tributes were paid to those lost during the pandemic, and the Israeli delegation that was killed at the Munich Games in 1972. A moment of silence was offered inside the stadium.
The the teams entered. Greece, per Olympic tradition, entered first. The Refugee Olympic team came in second in the parade. The others are slotted by their order in the Japanese alphabet, so Iceland and Ireland preceded Azerbaijan, for example.
The IOC says 206 teams — 205 nations and the refugee team — will be taking part in the opening ceremony. Some nations will have their flags carried by volunteers. Other nations will have only one flagbearer. Most will have two, with one male and one female athlete chosen for the role.
Moments before the parade, a wooden set of Olympic rings was displayed at the center of the stadium in a nod to the 1964 Tokyo Games. There, athletes from around the world were asked to bring seeds that could be planted and become trees.
Wood from 160 pines and spruces, seeds that came from Canada, Ireland and Northern Europe, were used to build the set of Olympic rings displayed Friday.
An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries at the opening ceremony. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix.
Video game themes are often maligned as annoying earworms, but in Japan, the music that accompanies games is considered an art form.
Video game composers are famous in Japan, and NieR, one of the series featured in the parade, has seen three of its soundtracks appear on Japanese music charts.
The first song played Friday was "Roto's Theme" from the "Dragon Quest" series. "Dragon Quest" was enormously influential as the first console role-playing game, launching a genre. The series became so popular in Japan that 300 students were arrested for truancy after they left school to purchase Dragon Quest III.
The music of the "Final Fantasy" series is among the most familiar to western audiences. The parade included the main "Final Fantasy" theme and "Victory Fanfare," the song that plays when a player wins an encounter. Both arrangements have been part of the series from its first to its fifteenth installments.
Another well-known song that was featured was "Star Light Zone," from the original "Sonic the Hedgehog." In addition to appearing in the original game, a remixed version appeared in the DS version of "Mario & Sonic" at the Olympic Games.
The world of Japanese comics and graphic novels featured prominently in the opening ceremony.
The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles, and the costumes for the placard bearers and assistants had manga touches in their design.
Manga roughly refers to comics and graphic novels from Japan, while anime - another popular Japanese art form - covers animation from the country. Manga is a Japanese word meaning whimsical pictures.
The use of manga in the opening ceremony comes at a time when Japanese comics and graphic novels have spread around the world, along with anime. Susan Napier, a professor of rhetoric and Japanese studies at Tufts University, told The Washington Post she thinks the Olympics could make them even more popular.
"People will be curious," she said. "Anime style is a very distinctive style, and if you're not used to it, you're going to say: 'Wow, what is this? This is cool.'"
Some dude
A moment of silence was offered inside the stadium.
Must have been difficult to enforce with all those people there.
Heckleberry
Dull, sombre, uninteresting, depressing.
Where was the eye opening spectacle?
The Original Wing
I agree with toning it down - a big, garish spectacle would be seen as not appreciating the world's situation right now. But that said - they didn't have to bore us with it, did they?
Cricky
Turn the music up some more it will drown out that annoying crowd cheering.
Nongaco
1st Gold Medal is for Japan
Tokyo Games will be the most expensive in history since the total bill is expected to exceed $ 15 billion. (including 3 billion for postponement)
"In September 2013, the IOC evaluation report presented a budget of 6.6 billion euros for the organization of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games"
David Brent
We don’t have to pay for that, do we?
Moderator
Readers, there is no need for negative comments. It is petty.
Reckless
Nice! The doers versus the complainers.
falseflagsteve
Great to se all the smiling faces. The worlds greatest sporting even has begun. Let’s all enjoy and cheer on our home nations and/or our new adopted country.
Fuzzy
A depressing reminder of the times we're living through.
FizzBit
I just feel sad for all the young athletes that have trained and sacrificed much to be here. I’m glad it’s continuing. Not surprised by the negativity, it’s all the rage these days with the me me me people. Good luck athletes and break a leg! Ignore the Debbie downers.
borscht
Fizzbit,
Nobody complained about the athletes; many people complained about the cost and the boring ceremony.
Tanekuma77
It looks terrible seeing a lot of the athletes walking in recording everything on their smartphones.
They are participating in the ceremony, not watching it.
Kentarogaijin
The Admin is right, many pettiness in the air..
buchailldana
I watched the first ten minutes before going to my futsal game.
I was just going what in god's name was that.
zichi
Could find anything on the opening. We only have cable TV with no channels showing the openings.
Vinke
For once, I agree with the moderator (and Kentarogaijin).
So far I’ve loved the ceremony - stellar job, especially with the dancing carpenters. Some happiness in the middle of these dark times.
borscht
Tanekuma77Today
They’re not really in a ceremony so much as walking in an empty stadium to canned music. Are they waving to the cameras or friends on other teams?
FizzBit
isn’t it like complaining about the cost and decorations of your 6 year old daughter’s birthday cake? How do you think it would make your daughter feel? Of course it’s going to be a little boring, but it’s not really about us adults is it?
tamanegi
The hearts of the Tohoku has been moved. Thank you President Bach!
Cricky
I just saw one team walk in with no masks? Can’t remember what country they were from thinking a pre 2020 one.
smartacus
I was hoping to see 500 taiko drummers open the ceremony. One can only wonder what the pre-pandemic plan for the opening ceremony was.
I think that for overseas audiences, who are not familiar with anime and manga, the music and references would have been lost on them, unless the TV commentators from their respective countries were able to explain it to them.
At least, the athletes seemed to be enjoying themselves. I think they will focus on the games we will see some good competitive events.
For myself, I welcome the distraction from the coronavirus and will watch a lot of events on TV. And I fervently hope that the Games do not result in a spike in coronavirus cases.
LDTM
A man bearing the standard, fine. A woman bearing the standard, fine. Some awkward attempt to share it - cringe overload.
Tanekuma77
@BORSCHT
Either way, recording with their phones as they walk in is in poor taste in my opinion. It’s a ceremony in an event. They are participating, not watching.
ulysses
A toned down ceremony is sensible, so is a reduced number of athletes marching in.
May the event be safe and successful, there is a lot of hard work put in over the years.
The losers will complain, they don’t understand being passionate about anything!!!
Fuzzy
I was completely lost. At one point I asked my J wife if there was some kind of storyline that she understood and I didn't. Apparently she didn't get the anime/manga/game music references either. Just came across as some random dancing and lights.
Extra Virgin Palm Oil
I wish Mrs. Oil and I could have been there.
It seems like a once-in-a lifetime chance.
knittyelf
Hard to see so far how this is the most expensive Olympics on record. It looks very cheap.
Also, what’s with the athletes and other people wearing masks as chin guards or not at all (ex. the whole Turkmenistan team)?
falseflagsteve
Ulysses
Great points, well made. What an occasion, the world needs this as we all move on from Covid.
Bob Fosse
I’m crying, the emotion is too strong, I just have no words.
dagon
Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times.
Watching this spectacle, I felt my heart rise in time as I gazed up at Bach and the shining faces of the officials in the grandstands. All the darkness of the pandemic and hard times seem to dissipate, truly this was a symbol of the triumph of the spirit of sport. Everyone seemed joined in humble appreciation of our Japanese hosts in their subtle wisdom to carrying out this Olympic and vanquishing the virus.
Bob Fosse
It’s like a fairy tale. The joy.
Bob Fosse
I can only imagine the smiles on the faces of the Fukushima orphans. Nearly grown up now, going to sleep tonight with dreams of Olympic glory!
Cricky
A robust economy, athletes have i-phones, not so robust athletes have a confused look.
Lupayy
Hello JapanToday commentators. Are any of you actually interested in sports? Or are you just here to make cynical remarks about Tokyo 2020 at every opportunity?.
Cricky
This is a $100million opening ceremony, extravagance, how? Where did the money go?
Antiquesaving
I just sent a complaint to the JT editor over the strange happenings here tonight and lately.
CKAI
Aye matey. Me too me too.. oh the tears. They flow!
I got one for yer adminerrater…
( Also, remind me- his royal Blue suit slick mario and the rest of the Lo0ters at large, owe me and you bigtime overtime for all the extra cheer and make believe. How'd you let him talk us into all this low pay OT for the IOCJOC. They didn't even have the common decency to invite us to the party. All I got is this stupid tee shirt. And I gotta wrap this bad boy around my head like- Banzai!
CKAI
After all, you gotta have something to keep the sweat from dripping off the forehead and mixing with the tears… Tears of emotion.
Don't sweat it boys. We get our jollies whistle while we work from home, while we cry away the joy …they unite us. This is our holiday!
’m crying, the emotion is too strong, I just have no words.
falseflagsteve
Immature and regressive comments as ever by the Olympic haters who are also the ones who want us in lockdown with loses of liberty. Too bad guys, the worlds leading sporting event has begun, the world is in awe.
These games will go down in history as a winner against adversity, a winner against a vile minority who like to spout abuse daily. Now, they have nothing to say, it’s always like this in human history, the negativity will always be defeated.
Antiquesaving
Oh come on you tell us not to address you then create this account just daring us to say something!
snowymountainhell
Missed anything? Looks like everyone here tonight is behaving nicely. Well done!
snowymountainhell
Btw: Our family friend is marching for Turkmenistan. We hope Zaman Berkarar inspired Japan with their Tokyo engineering of a great stadium. - Best wishes and “Peace to All”.
CKAI
Wave your flase flag ffs-man. Wave it for us loud and proud.
We will defnitely go down in history.
Bob Fosse
Hey, come on now. This is a celebration.
Why start a new account just to bring the joyous mood down?