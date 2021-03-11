Tokyo Olympics chief invokes power of sport on anniversary of disaster

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto highlighted the power of sport on Thursday as she expressed condolences on the anniversary of a deadly earthquake and tsunami, saying it provided hope for survivors and in facing the coronavirus.
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off northeast Japan, triggering a tsunami that devastated the region and caused a meltdown at a nuclear plant in Fukushima. About 20,000 people were killed.
Hashimoto said the power of sport had become a focus of Tokyo's bid for the Games after the disaster and that the concept could be extended to facing the coronavirus pandemic.
"While COVID-19 has led to the first-ever and unprecedented postponement of the Games, the role of sports within society has become ever more relevant," Hashimoto said in a statement.
"Even stronger determination" was needed to help boost the recovery of the areas hit by the earthquake and tsunami, she said.
"While doing so, we would like to do our best to bring together those whose lives have been affected by the global crisis through hosting a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Games," she said, referring to the coronavirus.
The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug 8 and the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.
Hashimoto said Tokyo's Olympic bid did not initially have the full support of the Japanese people, but they gradually came around when they saw how the Games could contribute to the recovery of the disaster areas.
Most Japanese oppose holding the Olympics this summer due to worries visitors from abroad will spark a resurgence in coronavirus infections, surveys have shown.
Japan has therefore decided to stage the Games without overseas spectators, sources have told Reuters. A decision on international fans is to be made this month.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
6 Comments
Goodlucktoyou
Exploiting the earthquake, tsunami and pandemic for profit is a great idea.
Toshihiro
How about you invoke the power of coming together to help the survivors of the disaster rather than just commemorating the disaster?
Robert Cikki
Nah, instead let's create a "cute" mascot, because there is never enough mascots in here, new campaign, show strong determination, make a plan for year 2030... Oh, everyone, look, there is a funny looking bird who is fighting a monkey in a hat! Everyone come and look!
as_the_crow_flies
Um, no.
No, less relevant.
Um, no.
Um, think it is the opposite way round.
... as this next statement explains
AG
Using such disaster to promote a sports event that 80% of the japanese population is against is beyond disrespectful.
Addfwyn
I don't necessarily disagree with the "power of sport" bit, but there is a time and a place for that. Ten years ago, the Japanese performance during the World Cup was something that really helped rally people in a positive way. This kind of statement made then would have been appropriate, even as there was a lot of work to do recovering the region.
The "power of sport" is not something to draw upon when still in the midst of a worldwide pandemic though. I am normally an Olympic supporter but for this time just cancel them, celebrate the indomitable human spirit once we are past the actual crisis and people are vaccinated.