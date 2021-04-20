Top 5 dishes in recipe contest to be served at Tokyo Olympic village

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Monday announced five special dishes to be served at the athletes' village during this summer's games, following a recipe contest last year.

The winners include cold "somen" noodles, a classic dish eaten in Japan's hot summer months. While it is common to soak noodles in light soup stock with condiments, the noodles will be served with chicken and vegetables in a tomato broth to help athletes get the nutrition they need.

"Oden," a standard winter menu item, will be also served. However, the dish, normally eaten as a hot pot, will be served in a chilled soup with tomatoes and other summer vegetables along with more typical ingredients such as processed fishcakes.

For dessert "zunda de panna cotta," with sweetened mashed green soybeans used in northeastern Japan, will be on offer.

The two other dishes are "zangi" deep-fried salmon, originating in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, and toasted bread with peaches, ham and cream cheese.

The contest, held by the organizing committee and corporate sponsors between August and September last year, received more than 700 recipes.

