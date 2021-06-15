Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media will be vaccinated, say organizers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organizers said in statement at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday.

The organizers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organizers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

