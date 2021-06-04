JOC board member blasts Tokyo Games organizers, IOC

A Japanese Olympic Committee board member on Friday blasted organizers of the Tokyo Games for ignoring public concerns about holding the global sporting showpiece amid a pandemic, as Japan's top medical adviser urged new steps to reduce the risk.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) appeared to think it could steamroll over the wishes of the Japanese public, who, surveys show, overwhelmingly want the games cancelled or postponed, the JOC's Kaori Yamaguchi said in an opinion piece carried by Japan's Kyodo news agency.
Already postponed from last year because of the pandemic, a scaled-down version of the Games with no foreign spectators is set to start on July 23 despite public fears the event could drain medical resources and spread the coronavirus as Japan battles a fourth wave of infections.
The government's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, told the Diet on Friday the biggest risk from the Games was increased movement of the general public, which has contributed to past rises in infections.
"People have had enough of the 'stay home' request ... Unless (the government) comes up with something new in this critical phase, it's going to be impossible" to prevent the risk of contagion, Omi said.
The JOC's Yamaguchi, a former Olympic medallist in judo, accused the Japanese government, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee and the IOC of "avoiding dialogue" and said the IOC "seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important."
"I believe we have already missed the opportunity to cancel ... We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not."
'HOPE AND COURAGE'
A series of comments by IOC officials have sparked outrage in Japan, including one by IOC Vice President John Coates that the Olympics would be held even under a state of emergency such as is currently in place in Tokyo and other regions.
Japan's government also says the Games can go ahead safely despite a slow vaccine rollout and rising numbers of severe coronavirus cases straining the medical system. The country has recorded nearly 750,000 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces a general election and a ruling party leadership race this year, and pulling off the Games, with an estimated budget of $15.4 billion, is seen as critical to keeping his job.
Medical adviser Omi this week issued his strongest warning yet over what he characterized as a lack of discussion within the government and organizing committee over how to control the movement of people if the Games go ahead.
He expressed frustration that public health guidance, including his, was not reaching the IOC, and on Friday said medical experts were planning a statement on the Games by June 20, when the current state of emergency is set to be lifted.
"We are now considering where we should give our advice," Shigeru Omi told lawmakers. "If they want to hold the Games, it's our job to tell them what the risks are."
Japan's latest emergency steps, unlike stricter measures abroad, have focused on asking eateries that serve alcohol to close and those that do not to shut down by 8 p.m.
Prime Minister Suga, who has seen his voter support eroded by dissatisfaction with the response to the pandemic, has said that successfully hosting a "safe and secure" Games would "bring hope and courage to the world."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
17 Comments
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
A Japanese Olympic Committee board member now?? WOW! Who else is left? It seems that the LDP and IOC are the only ones left not criticizing the holding of the event
virusrex
Obviously there is a political background for the declarations but good for Yamaguchi to raise her voice, it would have been better if she did it before the country "missed the opportunity to cancel" as she says.
spinningplates
It's good that Yamaguchi is speaking up, and Omi seems to be frustrated with the feeble Suga puppet.
But how exactly do you 'miss the opportunity to cancel or postpone'? The situation calls for it, Suga and co. should take the necessary action.
It's like a deer hunter taking aim but realizing it's another hunter, and just shrugging and saying 'Well I've taken aim now, so....'
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
how is it anything like that?
anyway good on him for speaking up, hopefully more will follow
Michael Machida
Finally
Someone spoke up!
noriahojanen
Ms Yamaguchi has for long been dissent and vocal in the JOC circle. Still remarkable it is, but it's not really a "new" news. She hasn't changed her position.
Aly Rustom
Did Suga make up this garbage to say himself or did someone write it for him over at Nippon Kaigi or IOC?
LDTM
If only they had had more time to address the situation. Oh, wait...
William77
I’m sorry for this comitee and all the unions,associations,scientists and even common people that are criticizing and opposing such system.
They are nothing to them,for LDP/Nippon Kaigi only saving face and profit are important.
The Olympics will be held no matter what.
But these people can change the attitude of their country in the next election removing these old boys.
tamanegi
Shame on you Ms Yamaguchi. Olympic will lift the spirit of the nation and provide light and hope in the post darkness of covid. Please be heartful.
Simian Lane
let the virus run riot. anything beats this lousy repeat-limbo
Simian Lane
Simian Lane
even sickness is better than spineless
Bobo
Olympics won’t have any change on infections, with everywhere packed and no regard for soe or s/ distancing we won’t see a change, and even if there is the j gov will hide the numbers anyways. We’re all mushrooms kept in the dark and fed on nothing but bull crap.
Roblib
Is the main concern about the Olympics being held, the worry that Japan as a nation hasn't been vaccinated as fast as other Western countries? Sure there is concern about bringing in more variants but what about all the other major sporting events happening right now and in the coming weeks around the world. Euro 2020 Soccer tournament is about to kick off this month in cities all across Europe, the NBA playoffs going on right now, French Open just started, baseball in full swing both here and in US, so why can't Tokyo pull off a successful Olympics? These athletes and their coaches are tested daily, sometimes twice a day. Are we not seeing that these events are being done in other places without issues? I am not pro Olympics or anything like that but all I see on this website is constant bashing and neverending doom and gloom surrounding anything Olympics related. To me I think they are doing everything they can to make it as safe as possible for everyone, as strict as Japan has been with their borders the last year and a half, I would think the measures being implemented for the Olympics will be just as strict, at a minimum. Just my two cents.
OlympicSupport
Correct, they are wayyy past the point of cancelation! Keep moving forward making the best of what you can. There has been enough fear mongering here. If you don't like it, stay in your little apartment and don't go outside. There isn't THOUSANDS of people falling over dead on the streets in Japan is there?
William77
Roblib maybe you miss the point that in the aforementioned counties they vaccinated half of more of their populations which Japan is still at 4%?
So yeah in Europe they can hold football events like in North America their great sports.
robert maes
Yamaguchi san has consistently shown she has integrity and courage. She has always been critical but, also offered solutions but she was ignored. She has my full backing and support.
What she does deserves the first gold medal. I salute you Yamaguchi San. Her most likely reward will be that she will be forever blacklisted but we should not and can not allow that.She must get our unconditional support
Sylph
Tokyo Pandempics 2020