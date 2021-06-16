Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Japan pledges 'safe and secure' Olympics in economic blueprint - draft

3 Comments
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japan's government will include a pledge to achieve a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympic Games in its economic blueprint due out on Friday, according to a final draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

An earlier draft blueprint only called for making the Olympics leave "various legacies" behind, while the final version appeared to stress the government's resolve to go ahead with the Games.

The final draft came days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he had won support at a G7 summit meeting in Britain for holding the Olympics despite public concern that the sports extravaganza could worsen the spread of coronavirus infections.

"We will realize the safe and secure Games while creating various legacies," the draft said.

The government will also clarify its resolve to complete its vaccination program by the end of November, according to the draft which is due to be approved by the cabinet on Friday.

It said the government would do the utmost to curb infections, while firmly backing businesses, jobs and people's livelihood by conducting flexible macroeconomic policy.

"We will ensure economic recovery by deploying all policy tools while tapping external demand, with the resolve never to push Japan back into deflation," the draft read, citing green, digital, local regions and childcare as key areas of investment.

It called for doubling outstanding foreign direct investment in Japan to 80 trillion yen ($727.80 billion) by 2030.

"We will strive to make the size of the economy 600 trillion yen and achieve the aim of fiscal reform."

To achieve fiscal reform, the draft kept the government's pledge to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal year-end in March 2026 while reassessing the target by the end of this fiscal year taking into account coronavirus fallouts.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he had won support at a G7 summit meeting in Britain for holding the Olympics despite public concern that the sports extravaganza could worsen the spread of coronavirus infections.

well, if the G7 say so, it must be alright.

in the old days 'bread and circuses' were a sop, now they're compulsory.... （⌒▽⌒）

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What happened to the calls for a motion of “No Confidence” that were supposed to be floored today, Wednesday, before the Diet closes their current session?

“the final version stresses the govt's resolve with the Games….came days after PM Suga said he won G7 support, despite public concern that the [Games] could worsen the spread of infections.” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yep, we believe you. Foreigners living here aren’t as gullible as the locals, the JOC doesn’t get it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog