Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seiko Hashimoto, left, president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, and Saburo Kawabuchi, mayor of the Olympic and Paralympic Athlete Village, pose for a photo at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Akio Kon/Pool via AP
tokyo 2020 olympics

Alcohol allowed but no condom distribution in Tokyo Olympic village

0 Comments
TOKYO

The organizing committee of this summer's Tokyo Olympics said Sunday that participants will be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages into the athletes' village but only for consumption in their rooms, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of the games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizing committee also said it will not distribute condoms to participants during their stay in the village but on their departure, a break from recent Olympic tradition.

Condoms have been given to participants since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, commonly known as AIDS, according to the committee.

With around a month to go until the start of the Olympics, five organizing bodies of the games, including the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments and the International Olympic Committee, will decide Monday on how many spectators will be allowed at venues.

The organizers are considering allowing around 20,000 spectators for the Olympic opening ceremony late next month, sources with knowledge of the matter said Sunday.

The spectator cap for the ceremony at the National Stadium on July 23 would include both ticket holders from the general public and officials related to the games, the sources said.

The Japanese government has said it will allow up to 10,000 people at events such as sports games and concerts in areas that are not under a COVID-19 state of emergency or a quasi-emergency, as long as they do not exceed 50 percent of venue capacity.

The government and Olympic officials are considering applying the policy to the Olympics and the Paralympics, due to start on Aug. 24.

For the opening ceremony, however, organizers are expected to create a separate slot for officials related to the games, according to the sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed his intent to hold the games with spectators, while the organizing bodies are considering leaving open the possibility of no spectators depending on the coronavirus situation.

Tokyo, which has been under a state of emergency since late April, will shift to a quasi-state of emergency from Monday that is scheduled to last until July 11.

Medical experts have voiced concern that allowing spectators at venues may worsen the coronavirus situation. The Tokyo Olympic organizers have released a set of rules and measures to prevent the spread of the virus, but many have questioned their effectiveness.

A member of the Ugandan Olympic team tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Japan and was denied entry to the country, in the first known case of COVID-19 among teams arriving for the games, according to government officials.

The team member, who tested positive at Narita airport outside Tokyo on Saturday evening, was part of a second group of athletes to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Games.

Also on Sunday, 14 members of the Danish national rowing team arrived at Haneda airport. The team will train in their host town of Ogata in Akita Prefecture and remain there until July 18.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog