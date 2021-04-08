Japan considers prioritizing Olympic athletes for COVID-19 vaccination

Japan's government is considering moving athletes representing the country at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccination, an official with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.
The athletes will likely receive both shots by late June, giving them long enough to recover from any potential side effects ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony, the official said.
In mid-February, Japan launched its vaccination program starting with health care workers, but the rollout has been held back by slow supply from Pfizer Inc. People aged 65 and older will become eligible from April 12, followed by those with underlying conditions such as diabetes.
If the Japanese athletes are given priority, they will likely begin receiving shots before the elderly finish.
Discussions with the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic committees are just getting started, and it was still undecided whether all Japanese athletes or only those competing in certain events would be eligible for inoculation, the official said, while voicing concern that including coaches and other staff could invite criticism from the public.
The host nation and the International Olympic Committee have said inoculation for the coronavirus will not be a requirement to participate at the Tokyo Games.
But the United States has said it will vaccinate its athletes, and some countries in Europe and the Middle East have already begun doing so.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to stage a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, promising to implement thorough measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Athletes and staff will be tested for the coronavirus multiple times, while organizers decided last month not to allow spectators from abroad.© KYODO
JeffLee
Alright, the government is giving priority to young healthy foreign athletes over the vast majority of us residents, who pay taxes and as a group are a lot more vulnerable to the damaging after-effects of COVID like pneumonia.
"Public health" at its finest.
Typical Japanese media reporting. Japan deliberately delayed the vaccine's introduction so it could test around 200 Japanese people in a trial that had no clinical rationale. The delay was about politics and image.
Simian Lane
Ah, just a jab in the arm. We’ve come a long way. Gladiators, those athletes of old, were often branded on their face, legs and/or hands.
Asiaman7
There would be no criticism if Japan would start to rapidly administer the vaccine.
klausdorth
JeffLee,
They're talking about Japanese athletes, but still. . . . Guess it will take much longer until we get our shots. Thd waiting line is getting longer and longer, except for the privileged ones!
snowymountainhell
It’s already been decided and ‘plans’ are underway.
People ‘respect(?)’ news more when you don’t try to ‘spoon feed’ HYPOCRISY ‘a little at a time’. -
Zoroto
1) LDP oyajis
2) Olympic athletes
3) Healthcare workers
4) Non LDP elderly
5) Anybody else
Is anybody really surprised by the actions of this inept and incompetent government?
P. Smith
Foul. Get the vaccination to high risk groups first and to those who propel the economy in a more tangible way than Olympic athletes, i.e., the average citizen.
But, Japan just has to have the Olympics. This Olympics is resembling WWII for Japan: the refusal to cut their losses and begin to recover is stunning.
S.I.
nonsense. healthy, young people, especially athletes dont need this - let alone for some rubbish like the olympics.
only a very small percentage of elderly, ill and weak require this.
Mickelicious
Just do it.
TokyoJoe
Absolutely disgusting. Prioritize the people with health conditions and the elderly. Terrible idea. This Olympics just keeps getting less popular.