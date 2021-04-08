Japan considers prioritizing Olympic athletes for COVID-19 vaccination

A woman walks in front of an advertisement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Japan's government is considering moving athletes representing the country at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccination, an official with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

The athletes will likely receive both shots by late June, giving them long enough to recover from any potential side effects ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony, the official said.

In mid-February, Japan launched its vaccination program starting with health care workers, but the rollout has been held back by slow supply from Pfizer Inc. People aged 65 and older will become eligible from April 12, followed by those with underlying conditions such as diabetes.

If the Japanese athletes are given priority, they will likely begin receiving shots before the elderly finish.

Discussions with the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic committees are just getting started, and it was still undecided whether all Japanese athletes or only those competing in certain events would be eligible for inoculation, the official said, while voicing concern that including coaches and other staff could invite criticism from the public.

The host nation and the International Olympic Committee have said inoculation for the coronavirus will not be a requirement to participate at the Tokyo Games.

But the United States has said it will vaccinate its athletes, and some countries in Europe and the Middle East have already begun doing so.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to stage a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, promising to implement thorough measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Athletes and staff will be tested for the coronavirus multiple times, while organizers decided last month not to allow spectators from abroad.

© KYODO