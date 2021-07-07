Japan officially launches its largest ever Olympic delegation

The Japanese Olympic Committee held a launch ceremony for the host nation's Tokyo Olympic delegation on Tuesday, with the majority of the staff and a record-high 582 athletes participating online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's team captain, men's sprinter Ryota Yamagata, vice-captain and women's table tennis player Kasumi Ishikawa, and one of Japan's flag bearers, women's wrestler Yui Susaki, were the three athletes out of six participants at the ceremony held in the capital.
JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita, Chef de Mission Tsuyoshi Fukui and Mitsugi Ogata, the Japan team's general manager, were also present where they sat masked, apart from each other in the well-ventilated hall, with the presenter asking attendees to refrain from singing when the national anthem was played.
"I take pride in being selected to represent Japan for the Tokyo Olympics held in our country, and will head to the games with a sense of awareness and responsibility," Yamagata said, as around 800 delegation members watched online.
"With hosting the games under question during the coronavirus pandemic, I've always been thinking about what we can do, and what is the meaning of sport."
"What we can do now is to approach our competitions sincerely and give our best. I believe in the power of sport and pledge to fight through with all I have as a member of Team Japan."
Japan is targeting 30 gold medals this summer, nearly double its best of 16 at the 1964 Tokyo Games and the 2004 Athens Games.
Japan's previous largest delegation, in 1964, included 355 athletes.
Concerns continue to shroud the games, postponed from last summer amid the pandemic, with Tokyo among the areas under a quasi-state of emergency. It remains a possibility that spectators will be banned from some events.
"Sports connect people in a world divided by the coronavirus pandemic," Yamashita said, while Fukui claimed Japanese athletes' inspiration and courage would "live on in people's hearts as a source of hope."
In a video message, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga emphasized that Japan would "take appropriate infection countermeasures to allow athletes from around the world to take part safely."
Tennis star Naomi Osaka also provided a statement for the ceremony, confirming her participation at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open citing a bout with depression and also missing the Wimbledon championships currently under way.
"I'm proud to be taking part representing Japan...I will be giving my best at the Olympics," she said. "It took me a lot of courage to open up about my mental health situation. I believe this is an issue I will have to keep dealing with."© KYODO
30 Comments
Asiaman7
This article might have benefited from the following explanation:
On average, a host country will have 175.8 additional athletes than it had four years earlier because standards are lower for athletes from the host country and Olympic hosts are guaranteed a spot in each team sport.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/is-there-home-field-advantage-at-the-olympics/
thank you Asiaman7....
Cricky
Japanese athletes' inspiration and courage would "live on in people's hearts as a source of hope."
‘My first reaction was that’s a little nigh eve. But I then realised athletes aren’t known for their mental agility although there are some. And if you say it, believe it good for you that’s your world. Sadly in a month most people will have trouble remembering who did what. And “hope for what?” the mixed messages have blurred exactly what hope?
Monty
where they sat masked, apart from each other in the well-ventilated hall
What is the reason to mention about that in this article?
To keep the people calm and show them how safe everything is?
snowymountainhell
PM Suga appears to be instructing the team on the finer points of Jan Ken Pon.
It that arena, Japan has the potential to dominate.
That picture!
Good questions @Monty 7:12am:[where they sat masked, apart from each other in the well-ventilated hall] “What is the reason to mention about that in this article? To keep the people calm and show them how safe everything is?
yet, in stark contrast: “Fans urged to stay away from Olympic marathon over virus fears” Today 6am
Mark
Yes, let's get it over with and whatever happens happens.
enolagay
Japanese athletes courage will be an inspiration? Other nations aren’t participating?
wanderlust
At the end of June, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee said 30 gold medals was is no longer the target. Looks like the JOC have already forgotten that Press Release (June 20, 2021).
Whoever wins, the result will have an asterisk next to it.
@snowmountain
Yes, I am really wondering why this is mentioned in the article.
Sitting masked and apart from each other should be a normal procedure during a pandemic.
To specific mention that in this article, does that mean that they normaly dont do that?
And the overly-exaggerated, much publicized yet, very much last-minute efforts by the J Govt’s continue daily @Monty 7:35 am”“Tokyo takes most of Olympic torch relay off public roads” - Today 6:44am
Elvis is here
Mis-placed priorities yet again. All this whilst the vaccine programme is slowly running out of steam...
Tristis Quepe
Don’t sing the national anthem. Don’t cheer the athletes. Don’t go see the marathon. Maybe just don’t come at all, even if you have tickets.
These games are really shaping up to be a barrel of laughs.
Fascinating.
Domestically, it’s gonna be a month of Tatemae regarding the success and spirit of the Olympics
kurisupisu
With those masks, ties and jackets they will soon be keeling over in the hot humidity …
dagon
With Suga gazing blearily down from the big screen with his doughty "guts pose" its like a cross between Chaplin's Great Dictator and Big Brother.
God, what an asinine comment.
Aly Rustom
what a crock of manure.
and will head to the games with a sense of awareness and responsibility? Just how are you or the useless gov going to take responsibility for the infections that are already increasing and will continue to do so due to the games? and what awareness are you talking about? Are you aware that Japan is already experiencing a surge?
Spare us the useless propaganda about the Olympics and stop adding insult to injury. The population is not stupid. We know that the Olympics are being held because vested interests want them held. Enough with the BS propaganda please.
Readers, please do not insult the athletes. It's not nice and reflects badly on yourselves.
snowymountainhell
There will *forever* be *many* asterisks @wanderlust 7:31am, inside and outside this IOCLDPJOC debacle.
When the Tokyo 2020-21 Olympics ‘commemorative book’ is published, there will have to be an entirely separate volume of just footnotes & clarifications of the almost-infinite hypocrisies.
theResident
Good Morning Everyone. Lovely to read the wave of optimism regarding the Olympics. Think most of you could just ignore it rather than just being angry every day about it?
With a 5,000 cap on attendance now expected, I really don't think apart from extra security, a little more traffic on the roads with expressway tolls being hiked during the day, life will be that different in the City and you will pretty much be able to pretend nothing is happening.
TV games, nothing more, nothing less.
shogun36
Is it 1984 already?
Who even set this shot up?
It’s the fakest picture possible.
tamanegi
"Sports connect people in a world divided by the coronavirus pandemic," Yamashita said, while Fukui claimed Japanese athletes' inspiration and courage would "live on in people's hearts as a source of hope."
So heartful. United in emotion the world will be. Good luck Japan! Let's Olympic!
William77
I see in this a lot of nationalism,propaganda and the absolute careless of being in the middle of the pandemic just to please the investors and of course for the J-gov and Nippon kaigi to show Japan dominating these Edo style “Olympics”
Alfie Noakes
The pyramid of lies is beginning to collapse, as explained by a Canadian journalist in Tokyo:
"Finally - there is no “14 day” quarantine. Most media members have the option to start operating the day they arrive, if they claim their job is vital to their organization. Others, like my colleagues, will do a 3 day quarantine in their hotels."
https://twitter.com/graceleenews/status/1412237176352374786
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1411885673309638656.html
Monty
During the last days, I talked a lot with some of my commuter friends on our way to work and also with my coworkers at my company about the Olympics.
Beside the vaccination, it is the topic number one.
I can say that 90% don't really have an opinion.
But some said it is risky, some other said as long as everyone stays in their bubbles it is OK, some other said they don't give a s...t about the Olympics.
Basically they all accept the situation as it is, and all said let us make the Best out of it. End of August it is over, and then we will see if there is a negative impact on our daily life here, or not.
Tristis Quepe
The pyramid of lies is beginning to collapse, as explained by a Canadian journalist in Tokyo:
"Finally - there is no “14 day” quarantine. Most media members have the option to start operating the day they arrive, if they claim their job is vital to their organization. Others, like my colleagues, will do a 3 day quarantine in their hotels."
https://twitter.com/graceleenews/status/1412237176352374786
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1411885673309638656.html
I like “pyramid of lies”, but I think “the capitulation begins” is probably semantically closer to the mark.
Tristis Quepe
Basically they all accept the situation as it is, and all said let us make the Best out of it. End of August it is over, and then we will see if there is a negative impact on our daily life here, or not.
With respect to your colleagues and acquaintances, that kind of attitude is why the LDP have been in power almost uninterrupted for coming up 70 years.
theResident
same here Monty. My Japanese colleagues genuinely don't seem to care or even have a solid opinion about the Olympics.
PS.
I hope the Olympics FLOPS on an epic scale.