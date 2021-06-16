Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk by posters for the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
tokyo 2020 olympics

Japan to cap spectators at 10,000 after COVID-19 state of emergency

TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to allow up to 10,000 spectators at events in areas where it has lifted a COVID-19 state of emergency, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response said Wednesday, a rule expected to apply to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Yasutoshi Nishimura said the new attendance cap will be in place from July to August. Existing guidelines allow a maximum of 5,000 people or 50 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever number is greater, until the end of this month.

Under the old rule, 34,000 spectators would have been allowed into the National Stadium, the venue for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics with a capacity of 68,000 people.

A panel of experts will decide whether to approve the new attendance cap later Wednesday.

Set to take place after a one-year postponement due to COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators from abroad. Organizers say they will decide this month how many domestic fans will be allowed to attend.

Oh lord, that’s another well thought out compromise. Off the rails but foot down let’s go!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Plan, consider, decide (maybe), if not plan and consider again.

After that re-consider and plan again and look for some more meetings.

This flip-flopping is so exhausting!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

