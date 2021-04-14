Koike pledges utmost anti-virus steps to deliver 'wonderful' Tokyo Olympics

From left, Japan Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Vice-president Toshiaki Endo, Ryoichi Ishikawa, Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly president, and Kunihiko Koyama, chairperson of special committee on measures to promote The Olympic and Paralympic Games of Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, pose with the unveiled statues of Miraitowa, left, and Someity, official mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Wednesday pledged to suppress the spread of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital to ensure a safe Olympics as it quietly marked 100 days to go until the global sporting event.

"I sincerely look forward to seeing all athletes from Japan and abroad, who have been training very hard, staging a wonderful games by holding the event with everyone in 100 days from now," Koike said at a low-key ceremony at the metropolitan government building.

Her comments came as Tokyo experiences a renewed surge in COVID-19 infections, with many questions still remaining over how the Olympics can open on July 23 amid the global health crisis.

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have vowed to prioritize safety at the Tokyo Games, which were postponed last year. But the public remains skeptical about staging the roughly two-week event with the pandemic seemingly far from over and most people in Japan not yet vaccinated.

The Japanese government was forced last week to designate the capital as requiring stronger COVID-19 measures, with the move coming less than a month after a state of emergency over the virus was lifted.

Koike said that the quasi-state of emergency until May 11 will be a "crucial period" to "win the battle with the coronavirus" before hosting the games.

John Coates, who chairs the IOC's coordination commission that monitors preparations for the Olympics, expressed confidence they will go ahead this summer.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the games will take place and they'll be the safest games possible," he said in video footage released Tuesday by the IOC. "All of the countermeasures have been put in place to deal with COVID to ensure that the public, the athletes and all of the other participants are safe."

Two low-key ceremonies were held on Wednesday morning to celebrate the milestone, but neither was advertised to the public beforehand to prevent people from gathering.

Statues of the two Tokyo Games mascots were unveiled at the metropolitan government building, while an Olympic rings monument was erected on the summit of Mt. Takao, a popular hiking destination on the outskirts of the capital, in foggy weather.

"Due to the current circumstances, I understand there are many opinions about the Olympics," said Toshiaki Endo, a vice president of the organizing committee. "Therefore, I am determined that we must hold a safe and secure games."

The organizers have been struggling to turn public opinion in Japan back in favor of the Olympics. A Kyodo News survey released Monday showed only 24.5 percent believe the games should go ahead this summer.

The nationwide torch relay that started March 25 has lacked a festive atmosphere and indicates how difficult it is to organize a major event during the global health crisis.

The two-day leg in Osaka Prefecture through Wednesday was rerouted off public roads following record numbers of COVID-19 cases, with torchbearers running in an empty park instead.

The Olympics will feature over 10,000 athletes from around the world. But to prevent the spread of the virus, the event is set to look completely different from a typical Summer Games.

Due to fears that the Olympics could become a global super-spreader event, spectators from overseas will not be allowed to attend, and competitions are expected to be held in front of a limited number of people living in Japan.

Meanwhile, athletes will be tested for the virus regularly during their stay in Japan, while they will only be allowed to travel to their venues and other limited locations using designated vehicles, unless given special permission.

The Olympics, the first in the Japanese capital since 1964, were postponed in March last year because of the pandemic. A record 33 sports made up of 339 events will be staged during the games that close on Aug 8.

Japan has logged over 513,000 infections and about 9,500 deaths due to the virus, both numbers smaller than most major economies. But Tokyo's total confirmed cases of more than 126,000 are far the highest among regions in the country.

The organizing committee has entered the final phase of preparation. This month, the first test event was held since the postponement to review logistical operations. It will also release the second version of its "playbook," a set of COVID-19 guidelines, for athletes, officials and stakeholders involved with the games.

The five organizing bodies of the games, including the IOC and the Tokyo metropolitan government, plan to convene a meeting by the end of April to set a direction on the issue of how many people will be permitted to enter venues.

The Olympics will be followed by the Paralympics from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

