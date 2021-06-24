Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

2nd Ugandan Olympic team member in Japan tests positive for COVID

OSAKA

Another member of the Ugandan Olympic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan for next month's Tokyo Games, a western city hosting the team said Wednesday.

It was the second positive test among the nine-member team, which arrived in Japan on Saturday. One team member tested positive upon arrival at Narita airport, east of Tokyo. On Sunday, the remaining eight members of the delegation checked into their hotel in Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture.

The city said the second positive result came from a sample supplied Tuesday by a person in their 20s.

On Tuesday, the entire delegation and an Izumisano official, who traveled with the delegation from Uganda, were deemed to have been in close contact with the first infected individual.

The city had asked the eight delegation members, including those competing in boxing and weightlifting, to remain in their hotel and refrain from training until July 3.

All members of the team had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before traveling to Japan. They will undergo PCR tests every day and have their movements restricted, according to the city.

