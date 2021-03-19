Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP file
tokyo 2020 olympics

Volunteers from abroad won't be allowed in for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO

Japanese organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have decided not to accept volunteers from abroad, officials familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Organizers have determined that people living overseas will not be allowed to volunteer at the Games in principle as part of precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

About 10 percent of the roughly 80,000 games volunteers were foreign nationals, the organizing committee said before the games were pushed back one year ago.

The government will consider ways to permit the entry of volunteers from abroad whose roles are difficult to be replaced by somebody living in Japan, such as those who are capable of speaking minority languages.

