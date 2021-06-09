Japan considers vaccinating all 70,000 Tokyo Games volunteers

Japan is considering vaccinating about 70,000 volunteers for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, while thousands of media members traveling to the country will be tracked by a global positioning system to improve the safety of the major event amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa said in response to parliamentary questioning that officials have already agreed to pursue the idea of vaccinating all volunteers who registered through the Tokyo Games organizing committee to assist at venues and the athletes' village.

She disclosed the plan at a time when Japan still lags behind other developed countries in providing inoculations, and the large majority of people in the country have yet to be vaccinated with less than 50 days until the opening of the Olympics.

"We would like to consider thoroughly, with other officials concerned, the practical issues regarding what could be done to realize a safe and secure games," she said while stressing that vaccinating volunteers should not get in the way of inoculating the Japanese public.

Last week, Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organizing committee, told reporters that roughly 10,000 of the 80,000 people scheduled to volunteer at the games had quit, citing concern about the virus as a possible reason.

The International Olympic Committee has said that U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. will provide vaccines for free to delegations participating in the Tokyo Games.

Japan plans to receive Pfizer vaccine doses for about 20,000 people, including support workers and officials expected to come into close contact with athletes. Vaccinations for Japanese athletes started on June 1.

After a meeting of the organizing body's executive board, Muto said there have been discussions about the vaccination campaign being expanded widely to non-athletes attending the games.

© KYODO