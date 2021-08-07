Kiyuna wins Japan's 1st karate gold medal

Ryo Kiyuna captured Japan's first gold medal in karate at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, topping Spain's Damian Quintero in the men's kata final on the event's games debut.
Kiyuna, who has not lost a competition since February 2018, scored 28.72 points out of 30 for his performance at Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts.
Quintero claimed 27.66 points for silver in the head-to-head final matchup against the Japanese. American Ariel Torres Gutierrez and Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu picked up bronze medals.
"I want to express my appreciation for being able to compete at this stage. I wouldn't have been able to compete here by myself so I am just so thankful," Kiyuna said after winning the event that sees competitors perform choreographed movement in pursuit of points.
At the Tokyo Olympics, competitions called kata and kumite are being held. In women's and men's kata, athletes execute a series of defensive and offensive movements that target a non-existent opponent.
Kiyuna's gold was Japan's second medal in karate, after Kiyou Shimizu claimed silver in the women's kata on Thursday. Since the sport has been dropped from the program at the next Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024, the Tokyo Games may possibly be the only time the sport is featured.
The 31-year-old Kiyuna hails from Okinawa Prefecture in southern Japan, the birthplace of the sport. He is the three-time reigning world champion and has won nine straight national championships, making him a heavy favorite coming into the Tokyo Games.
Performing a kata called "Ohan Dai," which featured variations of thrusting movements, Kiyuna won the judges over in the final with his sharp and powerful movements. His "kiai" shouts resonated in the Nippon Budokan.
He became the first Okinawa-born Olympic champion, according to the Okinawa Amateur Sports Association.
"I wanted to become the first athlete from Okinawa to win gold and make history in the world of karate and also for Okinawa," Kiyuna said in the post-match press conference.
"This tradition of Okinawa has spread around the world and is loved by so many people," he said. "We were able to show what karate is to the world through the Olympics, so in that sense, all of the athletes made history together."
In the competitive sparring discipline of kumite, Serbia's Jovana Prekovic took the women's 61-kilogram division by winning her bout against China's Yin Xiaoyan. The bronze medals went to Turkey's Merve Coban and Egypt's Giana Lotfy.
Italy's Luigi Busa took the men's 75-kilogram title after beating Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev. Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine and Karoly Gabor Harspataki of Hungary took bronze.
Japan's Mayumi Someya and Ken Nishimura did not advance to the semifinals in the women's 61-kg class and men's 75-kg class, respectively.© KYODO
Speed
Good for him. He looked sharp and fierce. Also props to Okinawa - they've been through a lot these past 100 years.
Mr Kipling
Glad this half dance, half kabuki nonsense is being dropped from the Olympics. Would be OK as a cultural show at a high end hotel but not a sport.
Fighto!
I'm sure you wouldnt want to go toe-to-toe with Kiyuna though, lol!
Good for him.
UK9393
Incredible performance of an Okinawan cultural asset, his physical and mental strength is very obvious, amazing. The article should mention that he’s holding a photo of his mother who died two years ago aged 57.
isoducky
Kipling,
You could equate a kata to a gymnastics’ floor exercise, aquatics’ synchronized swimming and diving, ice dancing and figure skating.
I’m no fan of subjective sports, they do play a useful role in highlighting individual skills.
drlucifer
You are spot on. Even the other one with judges at the corner of the ring most hits went uncalled and most depended on one side calling for a review before points were awarded begging the question what the judges at the 4 corners in ckear view of the fight were doing. Any sport with dubious scoring has no place in the olympics.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Yk93
thanks for the info, was gonna ask.
kwatt
This karate shows kata and kumite only alone. It looks very funny! This karate was not a sport a long time ago. This karate is a weapon to kill, very different from judo or sport katate. There were games without wearing protectors a long time ago. Players died quickly every game as they always aimed at weak points of body. The kata and kumite are techniques to kill. That's why they play alone as sport. No fighting.
Iron Lad
I really think the way karate is handled is so wrong.
Climbing is really good though, just need a better scoring system.
Larr Flint
I think article writer forgot about one important thing, who is on the photo? He took that photo for a reason so it would be good to mention.
Moderator
It is mentioned in the photo caption.
marcelito
Good for him. He looked sharp and fierce. Also props to Okinawa - they've been through a lot these past 100 years."
Well said...also kudos to him for putting his love and respect for his mum on display by holding her photo....champ!
William Bjornson
This man is a not only a champion but, honoring his greatest fan and probably greatest inspiration as he has, he shows a heart that few would have the courage to reveal. This seems quite characteristic of the people of Okinawa I have met.
Pakman
NIPPON!!!
Yubaru
Karate is OKINAWAN, and Okinawa is the "spiritual home" of karate! Please stop assimilating Okinawan culture with Japanese!
drlucifer
With advances in AI , I would love to see AI takes over judging for Sports with scoring by human judges.
With humans there will always be bias and controversial decisions. Just watched the rhythmic gymnastics and the judging was atrocious. In the Group all round qualification -Rotation 1, the host was the only team that the ball rolled out of the routine floor space into the building and again in the Rotation 2 , the loop rolled into the building again yet they were only substracted -0.3 pts as penalties in both ocassions and ended up qualifying for the finals at the expense of other teams.
isoducky
I love this picture of the champion. I really hope he had approval for bringing up a picture of his mother. If he did, there was likely an interview process of the purpose of the picture and this would kill any argument of honoring fallen heroes at medal ceremonies. Yes this is aimed at heading off China.
nandakandamanda
The Kumite leaves me cold, but this Kata stuff is great. It's not only what you see, but the inner spirit and understanding that is expressed. Congratulations to Sanchez for winning the female gold on Thursday. She was really good.
The Spanish guy who took silver, Damian Quintero, was brilliantly sharp to my untutored eye, and could easily have been awarded gold. Very well done to both of them.
Kiyuna obviously did something better though to further impress the judges, and his win will stimulate the young people in Okinawa to renewed enthusiasm. A really well-deserved medal!
As an outsider, my opinion will count for little, but I hope they keep Kata in the Olympics.
OssanAmerica
While Karate is indeed Okinawan in origin, it has been established and recognized as one of Japan's traditional arts since the 1800s when the Okinawan Master Funakoshi Gichin demonstrated the art before Emperor Meiji. So it's a little late to be complaing about assimilation.