IMF chief says having no overseas spectators at Olympics won't harm Japan's economy

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that Japan's economic recovery will not be derailed by a recent decision to bar overseas spectators from the Tokyo Olympics, while hailing the country's "strong response" to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with Kyodo News, the IMF managing director signaled that Japan's growth forecast for 2021 will be revised upward in its flagship economic report to be released next week.

On the increasing rivalry between the United States and China, which she views as the "two engines" powering the global economy, she called for more collaboration, instead of confrontation, toward a more prosperous world.

© KYODO