TV viewership for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 56.4% in Japan

Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

TV viewership for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 56.4 percent in the capital and its surrounding areas, an audience ratings firm said Monday.

Video Research Ltd said the preliminary rating for public broadcaster NHK's live broadcast of the ceremony, held in the spectatorless National Stadium on Friday, in the Kanto region in eastern Japan compared with 61.2 percent for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

With Tokyo under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency and organizers having decided to ban spectators at venues, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called on the public to cheer athletes at home on TV.

But attitudes remain mixed in Japan regarding whether the Olympics and Paralympics should be going ahead amid the pandemic, with health experts warning of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus first detected in India.

In a nationwide poll conducted by Kyodo News ahead of the opening ceremony, 71 percent of respondents said they were looking forward to the games, while 87 percent were worried the event will trigger a fresh surge in infections.

A string of scandals involving games officials has further sapped enthusiasm for the first Summer Olympics on home ground since 1964.

Meanwhile, NBC said an estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

Nielsen said the 17 million includes people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired from around 6 a.m. Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC in prime time that night.

NBC was unable to break down how many people watched live and how many saw the prime-time version. The 26.7 million who saw the Rio opening ceremony included both television and online viewership.

It’s difficult to tell how much the sluggish start to the Tokyo Games reflects decreased interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in how Americans watch television. With the explosion of streaming as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped sharply over the past five years.

