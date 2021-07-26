TV viewership for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 56.4% in Japan

TV viewership for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics averaged 56.4 percent in the capital and its surrounding areas, an audience ratings firm said Monday.
Video Research Ltd said the preliminary rating for public broadcaster NHK's live broadcast of the ceremony, held in the spectatorless National Stadium on Friday, in the Kanto region in eastern Japan compared with 61.2 percent for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
With Tokyo under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency and organizers having decided to ban spectators at venues, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called on the public to cheer athletes at home on TV.
But attitudes remain mixed in Japan regarding whether the Olympics and Paralympics should be going ahead amid the pandemic, with health experts warning of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus first detected in India.
In a nationwide poll conducted by Kyodo News ahead of the opening ceremony, 71 percent of respondents said they were looking forward to the games, while 87 percent were worried the event will trigger a fresh surge in infections.
A string of scandals involving games officials has further sapped enthusiasm for the first Summer Olympics on home ground since 1964.
Meanwhile, NBC said an estimated 17 million people in the United States watched the opening ceremony, down 36% from the kickoff to the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.
Nielsen said the 17 million includes people who watched the ceremony live on NBC or online when it aired from around 6 a.m. Friday morning and those who saw an edited version on NBC in prime time that night.
NBC was unable to break down how many people watched live and how many saw the prime-time version. The 26.7 million who saw the Rio opening ceremony included both television and online viewership.
It’s difficult to tell how much the sluggish start to the Tokyo Games reflects decreased interest in the Olympics, which were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or profound changes in how Americans watch television. With the explosion of streaming as an alternative, ratings for live television have dropped sharply over the past five years.© KYODO/The Associated Press
impudicus
I tried to watch something else on TV but it's on every channel ... Every(!) Channel
egads man!
You can't generalize viewership in Japan with data only from Kanto.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Count me in as one of the proud 43.6%
Monty
Everyone I know in Japan watched it.
This morning on my way to work, all my commuter friends said they watched it.
95% of my coworkers here watched it.
And they continue to watch every day's games.
In my Mom and Pop Izakaya, the Olympics are running every evening on TV.
Also In my home country, almost all my friends watched it and will continue to watch the Olympics.
Pukey2
Can't find anywhere else to post but why is NHK not streaming the swimming events live, like right now? They're streaming every other sport under the sky, or are they waiting for an event which includes a Japanese swimmer?
therougou
Wait, I thought over 80% were against the Olympics. Couldn't be!
This is why they shouldn't have decided to ban fans simply based on (supposed) public sentiment.
NOMINATION
Watched the first 30 minutes then kids whined that it was boring and wanted to watch their favorite YouTube channels, the ones with people making millions of dollars just playing Minecraft/Roblox.
Albert DeFilippo
Of course the number will be high at 56%. It is shown on every channel. Many people I know just have the TV on for background noise while teleworking.
THOMAS MCGAULEY
Not bad #s. Due to the time zone difference I recorded the opening ceremony so that my my wife and I could watch it at a later time. I enjoyed the production and the Japanese anthem song by Misia.
Kentarogaijin
Proud for that silliness??. lol..
Ok, If it makes you happy..
Congratulations, you won your lollipop and your Mickey Mouse hat !!.. lol..
Ricky Kaminski13
Was really hoping that they would have pulled a spectacular WOW moment with this opening ceremony and tuned in with the wifey to be dazzled. The first five or so minutes was really cool. It was very classy, minimal but cool and very Japan. Yes, we both thought! Classy.
Then the woodblocks came out, ok. Yep shokunin bunka I dig it , but it didn’t exactly razzle and then things started going downhill rather fast. Just didn’t really happen did it. All of the great artists in this country with such sublime instincts and sense, but when the Imagine song came on it was just corny, unoriginal, unimaginative and bland. Couldn’t believe it. The kabuki appearance was promising until it turned into the awkward walking Godzilla like ‘character’ and although the jazz piano was awesome it was just hodgepodge and dint really blend nor work. So wanted to love it too.
Once again we were treated to the ‘Dentsu’ effect where a bunch of people that shouldn’t be near artistic works managed to screw things up yet again. The drama of art directors quitting, being forced out and the complete disarray from within let the whole thing down. This was THE moment to pull the magic and it was lost. It’s a horrible feeling when you start to think, maybe we have overestimated the potential for Japan to ever get it right again. The bubble is a thing of the past and just ain’t ever coming back. It’s wasn’t an absolute disaster, wasn’t even bad, but it certainly wasn’t great now was it? When will the business interests that pull so much weight over here learn when to get out of the way? Luckily the medals are rolling in and the athletes stories will carry this thing but come on Reiwa Japan, don’t let the fools spoil the broth at every corner please! You are better than this! Have seen and met too many wonderful artists and thinkers hear to know that they are out there.
Thoughts people? What did ya think?