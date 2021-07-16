Ugandan Olympic athlete training in Japan goes missing

A Ugandan athlete training in western Japan ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympics next week has gone missing, local officials said Friday.

The officials are looking for a 20-year-old male member of the Ugandan delegation who has been in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, for a pre-Olympic training camp.

The Ugandan delegation was among the first teams to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, which will open July 23 following a one-year postponement.

Two members of the team had tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving at Narita airport on June 19. The team only started training last week after it had refrained from doing so.

