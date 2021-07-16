Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Ugandan Olympic athlete training in Japan goes missing

23 Comments
OSAKA

A Ugandan athlete training in western Japan ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympics next week has gone missing, local officials said Friday.

The officials are looking for a 20-year-old male member of the Ugandan delegation who has been in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, for a pre-Olympic training camp.

The Ugandan delegation was among the first teams to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, which will open July 23 following a one-year postponement.

Two members of the team had tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving at Narita airport on June 19. The team only started training last week after it had refrained from doing so.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Did a runner?

9 ( +12 / -3 )

How can we trust the authorities when they say they can have complete control of the situation in the olympics when an athlete that was supposed to be isolated goes missing?

Of course I hope he is safe and without problems and that he can be found soon, maybe just some misunderstanding, but if he can go missing then it is likely many others have gone around (increase the risk of exposure to the virus) without being discovered.

8 ( +9 / -1 )

TobiaToday  04:30 pm JST

Did a runner?

.... yes, but he'll be for the high jump if they catch him. groan!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

But didn’t they sign a pledge?

must know a pledge in Japan is meaningless.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Safe and secure Olympics all right. Can’t even keep track of a single person.

10 ( +13 / -3 )

Someone should ask Bach - he said ZERO risk - what is his comment for this latest news?

10 ( +13 / -3 )

I thought he had the GPS tracking app on his phone as required by the Olympic rules.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

I thought the Vaccine had a microchip to track him on 5G.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Anyone check amemura?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

I can already see where this will be going.

First, a lot of meetings will be taking place. Then, everybody will agree on 2 things:

everything is fine with the Olympics (it's only one foreigner out of 15,000, so no big loss...)

they will issue laminated card with an Engrish text along the line of: "Hi, as may you have notice, I am a foriegner. I am not insecure altough color or my skin or my religion. I am misplaced. Please return me to Olympic village. Olympics are safe and secure. Have nice day." (sic)
4 ( +7 / -3 )

Here we go, this is not a surprise. Watch more of the developing countries folks try the same. Really, nothing new happens each Olympics.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

 thought he had the GPS tracking app on his phone as required by the Olympic rules.

Nah, that's just for show, and the first 3 or 4 days they are in country, according to a member of the international broadcast team anyway!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It makes me remember back when eastern European Athletes would "disappear" at the Olympics in western countries, evading their team "chaperones" only to resurface after the games were over and their country's team left and requesting asylum!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

He will be touting for customers on roppongi main street to go to his club .....................

0 ( +5 / -5 )

This always happens. London 2012 also.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

This happens at almost every Olympics and a lot of international sporting events.

Might be difficult to stay hidden in Japan for long though!!!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

He will be touting for customers on roppongi main street to go to his club .....................

oh, I see, because he's black...haha, very funny joke! \s

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Cases like this will increase gradually and a lot of foreign athletes will become illegal residents in Japan! It will only make it more tough for legal residents who will be scrutinized by officials through regular checks of resident cards every time they are outdoors! It’s just pathetic that the authorities can’t even control the movement of one single athlete and thousands more to arrive in the days ahead! GARBAGE OLYMPICS!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

In other news the stand down time after a test before a completion has been cut to six hrs, so this athlete might not have got the message, maybe during a practice training session took a run, got lost and, it happens at many major events. Forrest Gump I think was his name actually ran out of the stadium by mistake in on documentary I watched.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oof, here we go

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@cricky

Did you notice this news about the 6 hrs limit and move of goal post by IOC/JOC/TOC was deleted on JT within minutes of posting? had raised this and was censored and deleted....

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Jim I saw that, I call it Olympic* blocking

＊indicates not a event that holds any merit

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Wait a bit, if something happens and ever gets caught he’s only 19. lol

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He won’t be missing much longer. Can’t speak the language. A suspicious looking and behaving African person can’t mingle with the locals.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He mustn't have gotten his " playbook"...maybe he went looking for one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

