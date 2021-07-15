Virus cluster reported at Shizuoka hotel hosting Brazilian Olympians

At least eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team have tested positive for coronavirus, local officials said Thursday.
Health and sports officials at Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, said virus screenings were done before the judo delegation of around 30 members arrived there on Saturday.
None of the infected individuals came in contact with the athletes, they said.
The news comes as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympic Games mostly behind closed doors, with strict anti-infection measures placed on athletes, officials and journalists.
"Only those who have proof of a negative test are working" with the judo team, said Yoshinobu Sawada, a sports official at the city.
"We explained to the team that only (healthy workers) are in the bubble. We think they have understood the situation and our counter-infection measures," he told AFP.
A family member of one of the infected hotel workers also tested positive, Hamamatsu officials added.
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency, with infections surging. Several areas around the capital are under looser virus restrictions.
Olympic participants will be subject to strict virus rules and kept largely away from the Japanese public.
Separately, a staff member with the Russian rugby sevens team was hospitalised after testing positive, an official in their host town Munakata in western Japan told AFP.
The team, comprised of 16 athletes and 10 staff members, landed at a Tokyo airport on July 10, and has had no close contact with local officials or residents since then, he said.
The rest of the team is now quarantined in their accommodation, but if they test negative on Thursday, they will be able to resume training as early as Friday, the official added.
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that of over 8,000 people who arrived between July 1 and 13, just three tested positive after arrival and were isolated.
IOC chief Thomas Bach also pledged "not to bring any risk" to Japan with the Games, which open on July 23.© 2021 AFP
25 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
How ironic - its the locals spreading the virus to the foreigners.
anon99999
But what he forgot to say is he can't promise not to bring any risk to the athletes from the numerous infected Japanese, like in this story, they may daily come in contact with at the hotels they are staying, with their transport, with their training facilities and matches and heaven forbid if they somehow stray to eat , drink or sightsee from their supposed iron cast bubbles, which it turns out are not just in the Olympic village but in various hotels and the accomodations all over Tokyo, not designed for quarantine and intermixed with local guests and staff who are untested and unvaccinated and freely moving around Tokyo.
nonu6976
just imagine if this was not discovered until AFTER they moved in the athletes village, and some of these judo athletes ended up testing positive.
Kumagaijin
Exactly, why aren't the hotel staff being tested or even given the vaccine to protect the athletes? Some of those staffs probably expose themselves to countless no-maskers while riding the trains to work everyday.
Starbucks
Must have got in the wrong lift.
nonu6976
@Starbucks
good call!
enolagay
Brazil needs to protest that they were infected by Japanese
buffalo
Here we go
Thaikickboxer
They were tested. Thats how they found out they were positive. Please read the article and think.
Nobnaga
and its begin
Thaikickboxer
So out of 8000 only three have tested positive. Which means around a 0.000375 rate. So if 100,000 come to Japan for the games about 36 will test positive. Not such a big number.
Yotomaya
OK, I understand it's relevant to the Olympics and that's why it's being reported. However, the headline makes it look like it's the Brazilians who either caught or are spreading the various.
Ashley Shiba
I had to go on the train, today. One old man, no mask, another old man had a mask around his chin and plenty of people having their masks covering their mouths, only. Myself, I had a N95 mask on, and I was doing my utmost best to be away from these idiots.
Reckless
Test and you will find. I am sure it is everywhere but since they promised to test around Olympic venues they are stuck with it and can't fudge the numbers there.
expat
Why are Brazilians always sent to Shizuoka? Same thing back in the '80's...
Some dude
I had to go on the train, today. One old man, no mask, another old man had a mask around his chin and plenty of people having their masks covering their mouths, only. Myself, I had a N95 mask on, and I was doing my utmost best to be away from these idiots.
Matches my experience. Its usually the jijiis, yankis and foreigners letting the side down.
Reckless
Maybe because many of the foreigners are fully vaccinated?
tamanegi
South African Olympic Rugby squad also anxious..
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210714_16/
Zoroto
Hmmm? As you certainly know, a vaccinated person can catch and spread the virus, especially the Delta variant. So no, that's not an excuse.
GenHXZ
Such convenient scapegoats - watch this be used everyday from here on out.
nintendogirl
FIY: Just 75% of ALL Brazilian Athletes have been vaccinated. some of them refused to be vaccinated (personal reasons, political reasons and so on..)
So, it won't be great news if they Brazilian Athletes spread the coronavirus instead of the staff... At least they reported before these athletes arrived.
But even that!
(Hamamatsu is the city with the largest Brazilian community. )
Thaikickboxer
"Why are Brazilians always sent to Shizuoka?"
Because Hamamatsu has a sister city in Brazil.
Jim
Dont worry - our great leader PM has asked and deegated the task to keep Japanese residents safe from Olympics to Lord Bach - Japanese govt job/responsibility is done for now!!!
Thaikickboxer
Really? Here is my week so far
Monday at Shinjuku station. Everyone wearing masks. except 10-all foreigners.
Tuesday at Shinjuku station. Everyone wearing masks. 6 people not wearing masks all foreigners.
Wednesday at Shinjuku station . Everyone wearing masks 15 people not wearing masks all foreigners.
Today at Shinjuku station. Everyone wearing masks 8 people not wearing masks all foreigners.
I was doing my utmost best to be away from these idiots.
Bjorn Tomention
E N D these G A M E S now !!
Yubaru
And how do you know they were all foreigners? Oh right, based your assumptions on looks.
But wait, you are a foreigner too!
How ironic, a foreigner basing their assumptions on looks of other foreigners.
Me thinks you need to look in the mirror about just who is the idiot here!
Maria 'Bing' Velasquez Reid
Exactly what I thought! Unvaccinated people who insist in going in to Japan will get the virus! And that is how the virus will spread! Enough! Everyone go home! Can’t they see what 20-30% unvaccinated people who insist in going in will catch the virus? And the spread will begin. It could mutate to a new variant! No one is listening.