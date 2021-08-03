Warholm obliterates his own world record in fast, fast Olympic hurdles

Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.
One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.
Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also crushed the 46.7 that Warholm set last month.
Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.
Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.
All in all, it was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.
Amazing but not unexpected.
The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.
Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, and breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nibek32
I would hardly call .76 second difference “obliterating” his old record.
Katheryn
it was incredible to watch!!
In a competition where you can lose by a hundredth of a second, beating a world record by seventy six hundredths is indeed “obliterating”.
susukino
Fantastic race! Norway's only 2nd gold in track & field ever, the last one being Vebjorn Rodal on 1500m in 1996 Atlanta Olympics. In Winter Olympics however...
nandakandamanda
Road rage in the flesh. Stunning display.
Jim
Karsten had an amazing run and yes this event was one of the best!
Carcharodon
That was incredible! I was expecting him to hit the wall at about 300-350 but he just kept powering! His technique over the hurdles is just so smooth!
LOL, you are clearly out of your lane here. Let me break it down. 400m / 45.95 = 8.7 metres a second. Breaking his old record by .76 seconds is 6.6 metres! Nearly 22 feet if you are so inclined. Someone running that race at his old WR pace would have been 6.6 metres behind him as he finished. Yes, that is indeed OBLITERATE!
Simian Lane
This Olympics is kicking ass !
Reckless
Well done! Woody Harrelson will be pleased.